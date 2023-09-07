Global brands sign up with discounts for HCM City’s Flash Sales Holiday

VIETNAM, September 7 - HCM CITY — More than 120 well-known brands selling handbags, luggage, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, jewellery, accessories, and other fashion items will offer discounts of up to 90 per cent at the first Flash Sale Holiday to be held in HCM City from September 8 to 10.

The global names present at the Tân Sơn Nhất Pavilion Hotel will include Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Versace, Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez, Chloe, Yves Saint Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, Lancome, Adidas, Moschino, and Gio Armani, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade, the event organiser.

The Flash Sale Holiday is among the highlights of HCM City’s “Shopping Season” promotion programme that runs from June 15 to September 15 this year, Nguyễn Khắc Hiếu, deputy head of the department’s Import - Export Management Office, said.

“Well-known brands usually run their own promotions. This is the first time that HCM City is organising a joint promotion event featuring well-known brands and has got a relatively large number of businesses and brands to participate.

"Up to 90 per cent of the brands participating in this programme are foreign brands that belong to multinational corporations and have a wide distribution system around the world.

“They will offer discounts 50, 70, 80, and even 90 per cent on many products. The programme is expected to attract a significant number of Vietnamese and foreign shoppers.”

Visitors could also get discounts of up to VNĐ50,000 (US$2.1) by using public transport to the event and additional promotions or gifts by making cashless payments, he said.

There would also be side activities such as "Golden Promotion Day," "Golden Discount Hour" and "Lucky Draw” by the participating brands, he said.

Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, the department’s deputy director, said Flash Sale Holiday is expected to become an annual event to help develop the city into a national and regional shopping hub.

After this inaugural programme, the department would discuss with businesses and make tweaks besides soliciting greater participation by well-known brands, he added.

Hiếu said, unlike in the past, when the annual "Shopping Season" promotion programme was for one month, this year it would run for three.

In the two months since it began, the programme has significantly contributed to boost sales of goods and services in the city, he said, adding that sales of goods and services rose by nearly 11 per cent year-on-year in August to VNĐ106 trillion (US$4.4 billion). — VNS