AgroViet 2023 to showcase high-quality agricultural products from Việt Nam and abroad

VIETNAM, September 7 -

HÀ NỘI — The 23rd Vietnam International Agriculture Trade Fair (AgroViet 2023), themed "Connecting value chains, developing ecological and sustainable agriculture", is set to take place from September 14 to 17 at 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Hà Nội.

Hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), this annual event is a pivotal gathering for Việt Nam's agriculture sector, serving as a platform for both domestic and international agricultural businesses to showcase their products, highlight technological innovations and strengthen business ties.

AgroViet 2023 will feature approximately 200 booths spanning nearly 1,000 square metres, presenting high-quality products from various regions within Việt Nam as well as from countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Russia and ASEAN nations. Notably, Ninh Bình Province will organise the "Week of Custard Apple, Agricultural and OCOP Products" as part of the fair's programme.

Nguyễn Minh Tiến, Director of the MARD’s Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, emphasised the evolving landscape of Vietnamese agriculture, with a focus on multi-value integration, environmental sustainability, and cost-effective production while maintaining high-quality standards for consumer health.

The fair will serve as a showcase for the latest advancements in agricultural technology, machinery, and equipment, providing attendees with valuable insights into the industry's cutting-edge developments. Furthermore, AgroViet 2023 is expected to foster international cooperation, elevate the profile of Vietnamese products and brand names, and create opportunities for enterprises and cooperatives to expand their presence in both domestic and export markets.

As part of the trade fair, there will be specialised seminars conducted both in-person and online. These seminars will cover topics such as sustainable agriculture coupled with rural tourism, the promotion of regional and specialty products on e-commerce platforms in 2023, and a business exchange conference between Vietnamese and foreign companies. — VNS