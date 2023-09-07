Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,031 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Environmental Stewardship Initiative Annual Conference Sept. 26-27 in Raleigh

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Environmental Stewardship Initiative (ESI) invites its members, business leaders, and the public to attend the annual  North Carolina ESI Conference on September 26 -27 at the North Carolina Rural Economic Center in Raleigh. 

The ESI program helps businesses improve sustainability and pollution prevention practices that protect the environment. Its members strive to go beyond the minimum requirements and are committed to achieving sustainability goals and conservation targets. DEQ provides no-cost technical assistance to members, including strategies to reduce water and energy usage. 

The ESI Conference will offer educational sessions, opportunities to share best practices, and networking events. Educational sessions will cover LED recycling, legislative updates, DEQ PFAS strategy, goal setting, program and recycling updates, and more.  Annual ESI awards are presented just after lunch on the final day of the conference.  


North Carolina ESI Conference 

When:                 Tuesday, 9/26 – Wednesday, 9/27
Where:                North Carolina Rural Economic Center 
                           4028 Carya Drive 
                           Raleigh, NC 27610

                           Draft Agenda 
                           Register Here 

You just read:

North Carolina Environmental Stewardship Initiative Annual Conference Sept. 26-27 in Raleigh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more