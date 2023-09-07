North Carolina Environmental Stewardship Initiative Annual Conference Sept. 26-27 in Raleigh

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Environmental Stewardship Initiative (ESI) invites its members, business leaders, and the public to attend the annual North Carolina ESI Conference on September 26 -27 at the North Carolina Rural Economic Center in Raleigh.

The ESI program helps businesses improve sustainability and pollution prevention practices that protect the environment. Its members strive to go beyond the minimum requirements and are committed to achieving sustainability goals and conservation targets. DEQ provides no-cost technical assistance to members, including strategies to reduce water and energy usage.

The ESI Conference will offer educational sessions, opportunities to share best practices, and networking events. Educational sessions will cover LED recycling, legislative updates, DEQ PFAS strategy, goal setting, program and recycling updates, and more. Annual ESI awards are presented just after lunch on the final day of the conference.



North Carolina ESI Conference

When: Tuesday, 9/26 – Wednesday, 9/27

Where: North Carolina Rural Economic Center

4028 Carya Drive

Raleigh, NC 27610

Draft Agenda

Register Here