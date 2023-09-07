Rick Barnett Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Never Give Up,” Co-Authored with Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Rick Barnett

ATLANTA , GA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Owner, Rick Barnett, has joined forces with legendary sports figure Dick Vitale and other esteemed professionals from around the world to co-author the celebrated book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book officially graced the literary scene on August 31, 2023.



Upon its release, “Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its status as a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit, “Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.



Rick’s contribution, titled "What Ben Said" has been an instrumental force behind the book's triumphant journey. Within his chapter, readers will discover an abundant well of insight, guiding them to overcome life’s adversities.

Introducing Rick Barnett:

Rick Barnett has held many senior level executive positions within the medical device arena. He is a performance-driven sales leadership executive with expertise in building client relationships, developing and executing winning sales strategies, and the selection and development of top-talented teams.

Rick Barnett is recognized as a leader with a reputation for advancing successful business development campaigns, leveraging core strengths, and capitalizing on solid client relationships.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Hawaii. His background includes building businesses with companies like Stryker and Intuitive Surgical over the past 25 years.

Rick is a visionary who commonly recognizes “outside the box” opportunities while driving the current business to surpass established goals, which has allowed him to function in a consulting capacity for several top industry leaders.

He currently serves as Founder of Rep-Lite and is responsible for spearheading a strategic development process that allows manufacturers to experience maximized potential with limited resources. He has initiated and instituted this process to allow exponential growth within the divisions that it was applied.

Rick Barnett has a proven track record of over 30 years of achieving or surpassing planned goals in every position. When Rick isn’t pioneering at Rep-Lite, he is a known speaker and coach who enjoys giving back to his community in Atlanta, Georgia.

