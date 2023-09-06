Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Back-to-School Season in Springfield with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

ILLINOIS, September 6 - Tour highlighted elementary school afterschool programs and statewide K-12 educational investments

SPRINGFIELD — Today, Governor JB Pritzker visited Fairview Elementary School in Springfield to kick off a new school year for children, teachers, and families across Illinois. He was joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) State Superintendent Tony Sanders for a tour of afterschool programs.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to ensure that Illinois students get the quality education they deserve, no matter their income or zip code," said Governor JB Pritzker.





"Supporting and uplifting students and teachers: that's the most important part of creating an education system that works for everyone — and I'm grateful to have Secretary Miguel Cardona and the Biden Administration as partners in this critical work."





The Governor welcomed Secretary Cardona to Illinois through the Secretary's "Back to School Bus Tour: Raise the Bar," a week-long road trip across five midwestern states to showcase schools and support academic progress for students.





After the tour, Gov. Pritzker shared his goals for improving quality education in Illinois, and his administration's history of focusing on increasing access to resources for families at all income levels. With nearly $525 million of additional funding for K-12 schools across Illinois in the recent FY24 budget, the administration is directly addressing equity gaps across the state.





Another recent aim to improve classrooms for Illinois students involves securing quality teachers.





Most notably, the administration has:

Invested $45 million three-year pilot program to address teacher vacancies

Expanded the Minority Teachers of Illinois (MTI) Scholarship Program

Protected resources for teachers, including the 2023 Ban on Book Bans

Funded grants to improve ESL/bilingual capabilities in educators, grow teacher affinity groups, and provide coaching and mentoring programs.

"I am so happy to welcome all of Illinois 1.9 million students back to classrooms across the state for the start of a new school year. I am honored to join Governor Pritzker and Secretary Cardona for a visit to Springfield District 186, where learning is extended beyond the typical school day through tutoring and afterschool programs," said Illinois State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders. "Through increased investments at both the state and federal levels, Illinois is fostering an ecosystem where our students are not just prepared for the future, but also equipped to shape it. Our commitment to every learner—from expanding access to high-quality preschool, to funding computer science equity, to increasing work-based learning and dual credit opportunities—is propelling us forward toward a very bright future for all Illinoisans."