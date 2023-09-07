【Official launch】Optimized design of MGTO’s brand-new website upgrades users’ experience

MACAU, September 7 - The brand-new website (www.dst.gov.mo) of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is officially launched today (7 September). Besides offering the original functions of the Macao Tourism Industry Net (industry.macaotourism.gov.mo), the website has five optimized characteristics that enable businesses, residents and media to obtain information conveniently, in parallel with the goal to provide different sectors of the society with quality services.

Optimized categorization with the unchanged function of trade services

The brand-new MGTO’s website keeps the original features and services of Macao Tourism Industry Net, such as licensing service, trade zone, industry organizations, tourism crisis management, business tourism and e-service. The original services and functions are maintained for residents and members of the trade, who can check out the information.

In addition, other services and information of MGTO are reorganized, such as various themed websites, Macao Tourism News plus, Macao Tourism Data plus, social media and other service information pages. Furthermore, the destination marketing website（www.macaotourism.gov.mo）, which serves visitors as the target audience, continues to function and provide visitors with the latest travel information about Macao.

Multimedia content about MGTO’s latest trends

With multimedia content such as the latest photos of press releases and promotional videos, the website offers users easy access to MGTO’s latest trends.

Sharing feature enhances information exchange

Users can share the website content with friends via email or social media at any time and place. The feature enhances interaction and exchange.

Responsive web design supports use of different devices

Besides optimization of info categorization and webpage arrangement, in catering to the growing variety of web browsers, the responsive web design was adopted for MGTO’s brand-new website to support the use of different mobile phones and devices, for higher-quality browsing experience.

Accessible website for screen reader

The new website was designed in line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1), following a series of guidelines and design requirements to help create a more accessible environment online. Users with special needs can read the website content more easily through the screen reader software.

The brand-new website is available in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English. For details, please visit: www.dst.gov.mo.