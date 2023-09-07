Macao Polytechnic University visited Zhuhai Center for Disease Control and Prevention to promote scientific research cooperation and exchanges

MACAU, September 7 - In order to promote the development of the big health industry, Prof. Tong Hoi Yee, Director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence Driven Drug Discovery (AIDD) in Faculty of Applied Sciences at Macao Polytechnic University, and his team visited the Zhuhai Center for Disease Control and Prevention a few days ago. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Mei Wenhua, the Party Secretary of Zhuhai CDC, as well as by Huang Liqun, the Deputy Director, and Huang Huitao, the Director of the Microbiology Laboratory. The two parties had in-depth exchanges on scientific research project cooperation.

At the symposium, Dr. Mei Wenhua introduced the situation of the Zhuhai Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and proposed cooperation intentions between the two parties, namely “innovation, openness, cooperation, sharing, and win-win”. Prof. Tong Hoi Yee expressed his gratitude to Zhuhai CDC for the reception, introducing the development of the AIDD Center, and expressing his willingness for long-term cooperation.

Ms. Huang Liqun introduced the overview of the center, including talent development, institutional functions, development history, scientific research and teaching. She introduced the “Zhuhai Biosafety P3 Laboratory and Disease Prevention Capability Improvement Project” currently under construction in the center, which has been included in the “14th Five-Year Plan” list of national high-level biosafety laboratories. Prof. Liu Huanxiang, Professor of AIDD Center at Macao Polytechnic University, explained the methods of artificial intelligence drug discovery and the application of drug discovery in the field of disease in an academic report. She proposed the idea of drug discovery based on artificial intelligence. The scientific researchers from both sides exchanged, interacted and gained a lot with mutual respect in the event.