New Vishay Facility in Mexico Boosts Company’s Power Inductor Manufacturing Capacity

Vishay La Laguna Set to Roll Out Commercial Product by Year’s End

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has opened a new manufacturing facility in Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, where its initial activity will be mass production of power inductors — small electronic components that store and manage energy for handheld devices, computers, automotive electronics, and in many other applications.



The new Vishay La Laguna S. de R.L. de C.V. is an 18,000 square meter, LEED v4-certified facility that will make a significant addition to Vishay’s power inductor manufacturing capacity, which already includes production lines in the United States, Israel, and China. At Vishay La Laguna, the company has equipment and production lines set up and is presently conducting the internal and international standards qualifications that will allow Vishay to manufacture commercial product by the end of 2023. Production of Automotive Grade power inductors will follow in 2024.

“Our La Laguna facility serves a number of strategic and logistical goals for Vishay and our power inductor customers in the United States and Europe, many of whom have established manufacturing facilities of their own in Mexico,” said Mike Husman, Senior Vice President at Vishay. “La Laguna will give us plenty of room to grow and to help us achieve our plan to double our global inductor capacity.”

In 2000, Vishay introduced the game-changing low profile IHLP® series, the first in a line of the most compact and efficient power inductors on the market today. With footprints as small as 2.5 mm by 2.0 mm, Vishay power inductors are used for energy storage and high current noise filtering in a vast range of end products.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

