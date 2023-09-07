New Historical Fiction Book Brings Prominent Female Characters to Life

Palmetto Publishing’s latest inspirational release aims to encourage anyone who feels lost.

Charleston, SC, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just published for readers looking for motivational historical fiction, Voices of Antiquity Encouraging Today invites readers to listen to the stories of powerful women found in ancient writings. The perfect read for anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence, experienced betrayal, or walked through loss or grief, Voices of Antiquity Encouraging Today can provide vital inspiration for anyone looking for counsel during turbulent circumstances.

In Voices of Antiquity Encouraging Today, a multitude of characters from Christian literature including Eve, Rebekah, Deborah, and Naomi share their life stories as though they are sitting with the reader over a cup of tea. These women represent powerful figures in history who portrayed perseverance in the face of their respective trials and who can provide counsel and encouragement for readers of today. Masterfully written with engaging, descriptive language and imagery, this historical fiction work eloquently captures the lives of these admirable women.

Readers from all walks of life and all different circumstances can find hope and healing in the pages of Voices of Antiquity Encouraging Today, and the book will hold special appeal for anyone who’s struggled with self-esteem, mental health challenges, or abuse. The book shares a powerful message of encouragement through the lives of these admirable female characters and reminds readers that there is a treasure trove in listening to the stories of those who have come before us.

Voices of Antiquity Encouraging Today is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit www.BarnabasGlobal.net.

About the Author

Dr. Elizabeth A. Kennedy served 20 years in the United States Army Nurse Corp (USAR, ANC) and led a practice as a licensed professional counselor (LPC) and nursing faculty member prior to her transition to full-time Christian ministry in 1997. She graduated from Oral Roberts University with her master’s in divinity. She received her doctorate in ministry in 2001. Her special areas of ministry include Christian education and ministry administration, spiritual care and wellness lifestyle, and life transformation through restoration and inner healing.

