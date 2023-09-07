IPG Unveils New Tishma Brand SafeSeal-AI System With Deep Learning Vision Seal Inspection Innovation

SARASOTA. Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG® (Intertape Polymer Group®), a leading manufacturer of highly automated packaging machinery and turnkey solutions, has launched the new Tishma brand SafeSeal-AI™ Vision Inspection System which offers a reliable, repeatable, and precise inline seal and product inspection process.



“We have harnessed the power of A.I. to offer an unbelievably easy to use in-line heat seal inspection system for the food and medical industries,” explains Micah Ordway, IPG Product Manager - Machinery. “We applied our deep-learning A.I. vision tools to thermal images to find sealing, product or packaging defects - including those that are almost impossible to find with rules-based vision tools or even standard vacuum-check inspections.”

This PC-based, turnkey inspection system includes everything needed to reliably inspect heat sealed trays, bags, or packaged products at a rate of 300 scans/minute and includes 20 TB of data storage.

“Using artificial intelligence to solve challenging inspection requirements with high speed scanning, validation and data allows users to continually monitor their process and correct any discrepancies before they become major problems,” states Rob Hoffman, IPG Senior Director of Sales. “With fast, friendly implementation and deployment in freezer, wet or hot environments, the SafeSeal-AI allows for increased productivity, quality control, customer safety and satisfaction!”

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

About Tishma Technologies

Purchased by IPG in 2020 with 45 years of machine building expertise, Tishma combines quality craftsmanship, top-notch technology, and innovation for modular designs that accommodate today’s flexible packaging machinery requirements. Located in Schaumburg, Illinois, Tishma has implemented 1,200+ advanced automation projects installed around the world. With high speed, continuous motion, and robotic integration, it serves the major industry needs in food, pharma, confections, beverage, and warehousing. For information about Tishma Technologies, visit www.tminn.com.

