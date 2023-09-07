Global Wearable Fitness Technology Market to reach US$ 33 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.2% - FMI Reports

Wearable fitness technology, including fitness trackers and heart rate monitors, has revolutionized the way individuals track their physical activity. Are they into the future? They are the future!

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research industry, the wearable fitness technology market is expected to reach US$ 12.4 billion by 2023 and US$ 33 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.2%. A wide variety of styles and preferences are available for wearable devices. Fitness tracking and wellness monitoring may be seamlessly integrated into everyday attire with the use of fashion-forward designs and interchangeable bands.



A hiker's physical activity and health are tracked using wearable devices like fitness trackers and heart rate monitors. Improved performance and injury prevention can be achieved with this information. Coaches and personalized feedback are notable advancements in wearable technology. With the inclusion of coaching functionality in many wearable devices, users are now able to optimize their workout routine better and prevent injury during workouts. As a result, the devices are equipped with coaching features that use data collected by the devices to tailor recommendations based on the performance and fitness goals of each individual.

Varieties of home fitness devices and apps have been developed that provide users with instant feedback during their workouts. With the advent of wearable technology, countless advancements have been made in patient well-being. The development of wearable devices that monitor vital signs, promote physical activity, and support overall wellness is revolutionizing the healthcare sector's approach to self-care and fitness.

Fitness-related data tracking and analysis have been significantly enhanced by wearable technology. Fitbits and smartwatches can monitor fitness at a broad level, going beyond simply counting steps. Users can determine their overall health and make informed fitness decisions when using these devices, which use advanced sensors to gauge heart rate, the amount of sleep they get, the amount of calories they burn, and even their stress levels.

Key Takeaways

Display component sales for wearable fitness technology are projected to grow by 10.1% CAGR by 2033.

With the advancement of technology, China's wearable fitness technology demand is anticipated to grow at 11.3% CAGR by 2033.

The wearable fitness technology market in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2033.

The South Korean wearable fitness technology market is driving growth, forecast to reach 10.7% CAGR by 2033.

According to industry forecasts, smartwatches will grow at a CAGR of 10% in the next few years.





“A growing fitness awareness and demand for health trackers contribute to the demand for wearable fitness technology. As the internet grows and innovative devices become available, wearable fitness technology demand is expected to rise in the coming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Fitness wearables have become extremely competitive globally over the past decade. Having a cost-effective and broad product line will help the company thrive in a highly competitive market.

Market Developments Include:

In June 2023, BODY BIKE International established a new company, BODY BIKE Asia Pacific – dedicated to supporting the growing indoor cycling market in Asia. In addition to embracing the company's sustainable agenda, they also share the same values. BODY BIKE Smart+ OceanIX and Forest Green have already been launched as sustainable models, and APAC customers are showing a lot of interest in them. Further strengthening the desire to be a part of a market like this, the company intends to expand and support it.

In July 2023, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America will release a game-enabling wearable wristband that can be used on NFC-enabled smartphones or game consoles to initiate battles with other gamers. Through real-world fitness activities such as walking, sprinting, and jumping, users can add strength and skills to the digital version of DC Comics superhero Batman in the second version of Bandai's Vital Hero wristband.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The market's upward trajectory is driven by the diverse range of wearable fitness devices available to consumers. These encompass fitness trackers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors, GPS tracking devices, and even smart clothing. These devices meticulously track steps taken, distances covered, heartbeats, sleep patterns, and calorie expenditures. As a result, users gain real-time insights into their overall health and wellness, empowering them to make informed lifestyle choices. The market is poised for substantial growth, projected at a robust CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Restraints:

While the outlook is positive, challenges do exist. Data privacy and security concerns continue to be prominent issues, with users demanding more robust safeguards for their personal health information. Additionally, the cost of advanced wearable fitness technology can be prohibitive for certain segments of the population, potentially limiting market penetration.

Wearable Fitness Technology Market by Category

By Component:

Displays

Processors

Memory Chips

Power Management Components

Networking Components

User Interface Components

Sensors

Mechanical Components

Others





By Product:

Smartwatch

Wristband

Smartshoe

Smartshirt/Jacket

Headband/Smartcap

Others

By Product Category:

Handwear

Torsowear

Legwear

Headwear

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





