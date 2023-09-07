FMC Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages FMC Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether FMC Corporation ("FMC") or the " Company ") (NYSE: FMC), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On September 7, 2023, Blue Orca released a short report regarding FMC's operations. Blue Orca stated " FMC has concealed from investors that it has suffered a recent string of stunning legal defeats around the globe that have enabled competitors to now launch competing generics at prices up to 80% below the price of FMC’s flagship insecticide product. Contrary to the Company’s claims, FMC’s process patents do not protect its flagship product from generic competition.”

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

