Red Deer Resort & Casino Unveils Its New Casino, the Grandest in Central Alberta

The new casino location offers a first-of-its-kind gaming experience in central Alberta

RED DEER, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Deer Resort & Casino is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of its casino, taking place on September 8, 2023. While the name has changed and ongoing upgrades to the hotel property continue, Red Deer Resort & Casino’s commitment to guests over the past 50 years remains to provide outstanding service and hospitality in a friendly, welcoming environment.



As central Alberta's leading hotel and conference centre, Red Deer Resort & Casino is more than just a place to stay. The resort features 241 unique guestrooms, 15 modern meeting rooms, a sprawling conference centre that covers 53,000 square feet, and now a groundbreaking casino that promises to reshape local entertainment.

“The completion of the casino is a major milestone for us and the City of Red Deer,” said George Yammine, CEO, O’Chiese Business and Investment Center, the owners of Red Deer Resort & Casino. “The casino will be a key driver of tourism and economic growth in the region, becoming a hub for entertainment for the region and beyond.”

The expansion of the casino and upgrades to the hotel are expected to increase employment by up to 20 per cent with an increased need for dealers, servers and housekeeping professionals.

The casino will serve as a major entertainment destination for residents and tourists alike. Located in the heart of Downtown Red Deer, it will offer a wide range of gaming options such as slot machines, table games, poker room, dining rooms and bar and more. The casino is expected to become a hub for entertainment, attracting visitors from all over the region and beyond.

The casino’s design also respects the cultural heritage of the O’Chiese First Nation. The sunrises over the Alberta prairies and the sunsets over the Rocky Mountains inspired the design for the casino space. An integrated waterfall symbolizes shared values of a deep connection to nature, ancestral lands, and the spiritual importance of water. With more than 38,000 square feet of play space, the casino’s design highlights the region's beautiful landscape.

Red Deer Resort & Casino is expected to significantly contribute to community investment through its hotel and casino operations and create numerous employment opportunities for the city.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to Red Deer Resort & Casino and providing them with a world class entertainment experience,” said Adrian Strawberry, Hotel Operations Manager, O’Chiese Hospitality. “We have worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition and we cannot wait for you to experience it.”

For more information, please visit www.reddeerresortandcasino.ca.

About Red Deer Resort & Casino

Red Deer Resort & Casino, the premiere destination for entertainment and comfort in Central Alberta. Red Deer Resort & Casino is also proud to have Central Alberta's grandest and newest casino.

With over 50 years of history, originally as the Capri Hotel, we are a cornerstone in the Red Deer community for events ranging from family reunions to business conferences.

Owned by the O'Chiese First Nation, our resort promotes inclusivity, diversity, and cultural heritage.

While our name has changed, our commitment to outstanding service remains steadfast. We boast the largest indoor venue in a Central Alberta hotel and offer a variety of guestrooms, modern Canadian dining options, entertainment, and a full-scale conference center. For added excitement, guests can enjoy the new Casino without leaving the resort.

Come experience the excitement and comfort at Red Deer Resort & Casino. For more information, please visit: www.rdrcasino.ca.

