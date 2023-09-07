Statement by Premier Dennis King on the first day of the 2023/2024 School Year

CANADA, September 7 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement:

“As classes resume throughout our province today, I extend a warm and heartfelt ‘welcome back’ to Island students, teachers and school staff.

To our amazing students, your enthusiasm, curiosity, and unique perspectives bring life to our Island classrooms. I wish you all the best in your studies and encourage you to get involved in your school community.

To our incredible teachers, thank you for your unwavering dedication and commitment to education. Your passion for teaching and nurturing young minds is truly inspiring. We are all grateful for the impact you make in the lives of Island students, and we look forward to another year of growth and learning together.

To our dedicated staff members, thank you for your hard work and tireless efforts that ensure our schools function smoothly. Your contributions are invaluable in creating a safe and nurturing environment for everyone.

As we begin this new school year, let us embrace the spirit of collaboration, respect, and kindness. Together, we can create a positive and inclusive province, where everyone feels valued and supported. Let's celebrate our diversity, encourage one another, and strive for excellence in all that we do.”