Bahamian Nurse To Unveil a Presentation On The Psychological Impact of Stoma Formation On Ostomates On Conference Stage
The global healthcare community is set to gain invaluable insights as a Bahamian Concierge Nurse prepares to take the conference stage this September.
I hope that ostomates would be able to re-integrate and re-present themselves, so that they may be fully functioning members of society rather than withdrawing from it.”NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, THE BAHAMAS, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare community is set to gain invaluable insights into the psychological challenges faced by patients undergoing stoma formation, as a Bahamian Concierge Nurse, Khaula Reid prepares to take the international conference stage this September. The presentation aims to shed light on the often-overlooked emotional aspect of stoma surgery and its impact on patients' overall well-being.
— Khaula Reid
Stoma surgery, a life-altering procedure involving the creation of an artificial opening on the body for waste elimination, brings forth not only physical adjustments but also psychological hurdles. Reid, renowned for her patient-centered care and holistic approach, has recognized the importance of addressing the emotional toll of stoma formation alongside the physical aspects.
The presentation titled "It’s Poop—--It’s Supposed To Smell Bad" will be delivered by Reid, a seasoned professional who has had extensive experience in caring for patients undergoing stoma surgery and has witnessed firsthand the emotional challenges they encounter during their medical journey.
When asked about what type of impact the unveiling is hoped to achieve, Nurse Reid said “I am hopeful that the presentation will illuminate some of the challenges ostomates face after stoma formation and how healthcare professionals and the public at large can help to mitigate some of their fears. I also hope that ostomates would be able to re-integrate and re-present themselves, so that they may be fully functioning members of society rather than withdrawing from it.”
During the presentation, attendees can expect to gain insights into:
The Emotional Journey: Understanding the range of emotions patients experience before and after stoma formation, including fear, anxiety, body image concerns, and self-esteem issues.
Psychosocial Support: Exploring the role of healthcare providers in offering psychosocial support, and the significance of a compassionate and empathetic approach to patient care.
Patient-Centered Strategies: Learning about innovative strategies and programs that can assist patients in adapting to their new lifestyle and coping with the psychological impact.
Nurse Reid firmly believes that addressing the psychological well-being of stoma patients is an integral aspect of comprehensive healthcare. By bringing this topic to the international conference stage, the organization aims to encourage a broader dialogue among healthcare professionals, researchers, and stakeholders on the importance of holistic patient care.
The international conference: Wild On Wounds, scheduled for September 13th - 16th, in Hollywood Florida, will serve as a platform for healthcare experts from around the world to share knowledge, insights, and advancements in various medical fields.
Nurse Reid will also highlight a former patient during the presentation, offering a unique perspective that contributes to the conference's diverse range of topics.
For more information about the Bahamian Concierge Nurse, Khaula Reid and her upcoming presentation, or to purchase a conference ticket, please contact: kchantack@gmail.com .
