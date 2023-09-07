PainReform Selected for Poster Presentation at the 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation in Budapest, Hungary

Professor Eli Hazum to Share Positive Safety and PK Data of PRF-110 from First Part of Phase 3 Clinical Trial of PRF-110 in Patients Undergoing Bunionectomy Surgery

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that Company has been selected for a poster presentation, titled “Pharmacokinetics and Safety Profiles of PRF-110 in Subjects Following Bunionectomy Surgery,” at the upcoming 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation (EFIC) being held September 20-22, 2023 at the HUNGEXPO Exhibition Centre in Budapest, Hungary. The poster will be presented by Professor Eli Hazum, Chief Technology Officer of PainReform, on September 20, 2023. The poster will be available on the EFIC website after the meeting.

The poster presentation will provide further details regarding the positive safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the Company’s first part of its two-part Phase 3 clinical trial of PRF-110, which enrolled 15 bunionectomy patients at two clinical sites in Texas. PRF-110 was administrated intra-operatively to validate the formulation's safety and confirm optimal product instillation in the surgical wound. PRF 110 was well tolerated, all adverse events (AEs) were mild, and no serious adverse events (SAEs) were observed.

The Phase 3 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo and active-controlled, multicenter study to evaluate the analgesic efficacy and safety of intra-operative administration of PRF-110 following unilateral bunionectomy. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed before closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The upcoming second part of the trial will be a double-blind study, randomizing approximately 400 patients at seven clinical sites in the U.S. and measuring pain reduction by PRF-110 over 72 hours compared with placebo and plain ropivacaine.

Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer of PainReform, stated, “We are honored to announce the acceptance of our poster for presentation at the highly prestigious EFIC Congress, detailing the results from the first part of our Phase 3 clinical trial. The analyses of PRF-110 indicate that the drug is well tolerated and has a favorable PK profile, suggesting a substantial potential advantage to using PRF-110 over the local anesthetic, ropivacaine. This data further reinforces the growing body of clinical evidence supporting our non-opioid, pain-relieving treatment for postoperative pain. Overall, we remain highly encouraged by the outlook for the program and we look forward to proceeding to the second, larger part of the Phase 3 clinical trial.”

About The European Pain Federation (EFIC)

The European Pain Federation (EFIC) is a non-profit organization representing healthcare professionals in the fields of pain management and pain science. 13th Congress of the European Pain Federation is the main European congress for all healthcare professionals working in pain management featuring cutting-edge pain research and hot topics in pain science. For more information, please visit: https://europeanpainfederation.eu.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company's lead product is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the postoperative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: prfx@crescendo-ir.com

Ilan Hadar

Chief Executive Officer

PainReform Ltd.

Tel: +972-54-5331725

Email: ihadar@painreform.com