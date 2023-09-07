North America Online Language Learning Market to be Worth $5.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

North America Online Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps & Applications, Tutoring), Age Group, Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish), End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutions), and Country - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ North America Online Language Learning Market , by Learning Mode (Self-learning Apps, Tutoring), Age Group, Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish), End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutions), and Country - Forecast to 2030,’ the North America online language learning market is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Online language learning involves acquiring and improving language skills through digital platforms and resources. It offers flexibility regarding time and location, allowing learners to study at their own pace and convenience. Also, provide effective and accessible language education for individuals seeking to acquire or enhance their language skills. Online language learning platforms include reading, writing, listening, and speaking activities supplemented with multimedia content and language practice exercises.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5550

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing need for cross-border communication due to globalization, the availability of cost-effective online language learning apps, and the adoption of artificial intelligence in E-learning. Additionally, the increasing preference for multilingual employees among multinational companies and the increasing investments in start-ups and small companies teaching English are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, the reluctance to accept English as a primary communication language in some countries restrains the market’s growth. Furthermore, the high capital expenditure in developing countries is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Wearable technologies, E-learning, and adoption of strategic teaching methods are prominent trends in the North America online language learning market.

The North America online language learning market is segmented based on learning mode (self-learning apps, tutoring), age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, >40 years), language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages), end user (individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, and corporate learners), and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on learning mode, the North America online language learning market is broadly segmented into self-learning apps and tutoring. In 2023, the self-learning apps segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for language learning apps across mobile devices and computers, the rising preference for self-paced learning, and technological advancements that enable the creation of media-based language learning materials, such as texts, pictures, animation, audio, and video, to enhance student engagement. Moreover, the self-learning apps segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5550

Based on age group, the North America online language learning market is broadly segmented into <18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2023, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of diverse language learning methods, such as online interactive language learning games, printed language learning flashcards, printable language alphabet worksheets, and language books and stories. Furthermore, the growing availability of online language learning programs for children, offering a lively and comfortable environment, drives the growth of this segment. Moreover, the <18 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on language, the North America online language learning market is broadly segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages. In 2023, the English segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increasing globalization, growing awareness of the importance of English language proficiency, and its widespread use as a global language.

However, the Mandarin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the expanding Chinese economy, increasing trade relations, and a growing number of students worldwide learning Mandarin. Additionally, Mandarin's priority over other languages for foreign and commonwealth offices and business communications contributes to the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy – North America Online Language Learning Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/51734448

Based on end user, the North America online language learning market is broadly segmented into individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, and corporate learners. In 2023, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid adoption of smartphones, the availability of a wide range of language options and proficiency levels on online platforms, and the increasing use of online language learning apps. Moreover, the individual learners segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, the North America online language learning market is segmented into U.S. and Canada. In 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the larger share of the North America online language learning market. The large market share of the U.S. is mainly attributed to the increasing globalization and international connections, rising workforce demands and career opportunities, growing emphasis on bilingual & multilingual education, and increasing high education spending. Moreover, the market in the U.S. is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the North America online language learning market are Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Rosetta Stone, Inc. (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Inlingua International Ltd. (France), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Babble GmbH (Germany), Busuu Limited (U.K.), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited), Mango Languages (U.S.), Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), and ELSA Corp. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-online-language-learning-market-5550

Scope of the report:

North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps

Tutoring One-on-one Learning Group Learning



North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Age Group

<18 years

18-20 Years

21-30 Years

31-40 Years

>40 Years

North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Language

English

French

Spanish

Mandarin

German

Italian

Arabic

Japanese

Korean

Other languages

North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutions K-12 Higher Education

Government Institutes

Corporate Learners

North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment—by Country

U.S.

Canada

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5550

Related Report:

Learning Management Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/learning-management-system-market-5052



Online Language Learning Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/online-language-learning-market-5025



English Language Learning Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/english-language-learning-market-5127

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/781/north-america-online-language-learning-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research