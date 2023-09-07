Stowloch “Ozark Highlands” Whiskey to be Featured at Big Cedar’s “Masters of Bourbon”
Missouri's Stowloch Whiskey to be featured at Big Cedar Lodge's "Masters of Bourbon" Signature Event on Saturday October 7.
This is an amazing venue, and our hosts are passionate about incredible whiskey.”DEFIANCE, MISSOURI, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2023, the Masters of Bourbon series returns to Big Cedar Lodge in the heart of Missouri’s Ozark Highlands. Stowloch “Ozark Highlands” Whiskey will be featured at the Signature Event on Saturday, October 7. The event will feature great food, cocktails, craft beer, live music, cigars and more than 30 expressions of whiskey including Stowloch Whiskey.
— Mark Sutherland, Co-founder of Stowloch Whiskey
The Masters of Bourbon weekend will also feature tastings and seminars from Holladay Bourbon, Old Forrester, Horse Soldier, Heaven Hill, Wild Turkey and Russell’s.
Stowloch Whiskey is produced in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands using natural, limestone-filtered water, a heirloom-seed bourbon mash consisting of corn, honey wheat and malted barley, and extra-long fermentation for exceptional smoothness. It is then aged a minimum of four years in Missouri-made Missouri White Oak barrels. Everything from ground to glass happens in Missouri’s Ozark Highlands.
Stowloch Whiskey was first released on December 27, 2022, and has already won silver medals from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and from USA Spirits Ratings. Stowloch also received a rating of 89 points from USA Spirits Ratings.
"We are honored to be included in such a prestigious event," Mark Sutherland, co-founder of Stowloch Whiskey and CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, said. "This is an amazing venue, and our hosts are passionate about incredible whiskey. For Stowloch Whiskey to be included is a testament to our quality, and to Big Cedar's commitment to Missouri's robust whiskey industry."
Tickets for the Masters of Bourbon 4th Annual Signature Event on October 7 are on sale at bigcedar.com/events/masters-of-bourbon/. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the amazing people behind the brands and learn each of the unique flavors that they represent all while taking in the view of an Ozark Autumn night overlooking Table Rock Lake.
Mark Sutherland, co-founder of Stowloch Whiskey and CEO of Stone Ledge Spirits Company, will be in attendance to talk about Stowloch and the amazing 200-year history of distilling in the Ozark Highlands. Stowloch will be available to taste and purchase.
Stowloch is currently available across Missouri. You can learn more about Stowloch Whiskey, and find you local outlet, at stowloch.com.
Stowloch Whiskey - Born in Missouri's Ozark Highlands