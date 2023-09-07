Submit Release
Fort Myers man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release
September 7, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department arrested Marcos Cancel, 46, of Fort Myers Tuesday on eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a third-degree felony. Cancel was taken into custody at Orlando International Airport on a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) warrant.

In July, FDLE agents, with assistance from the Fort Myers Police Department, served a search warrant at Cancel’s residence and found a laptop computer that contained child sexual abuse material.

After his arrest this week, Cancel was transported to the Orange County Jail where he will be held pending extradition to Lee County. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

