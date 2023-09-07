Energy Drinks Market Size is projected to reach USD 176.15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.47%: Straits Research

The Global Energy Drinks Market was valued at USD 84.74 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 176.15 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2022 to 2030. The sports industry's strong demand is expected to boost the energy drink market.

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy drinks contain caffeine, ginseng, taurine, guarana, and others. It boosts mind and body. Carbonated energy drinks are optional. They don't replace electrolytes or water during or after activity, unlike sports drinks. They're different from brewed tea or coffee, which has fewer ingredients and decaf options.

Taurine promotes skeletal muscle growth and cardiovascular health. These factors greatly influence the energy drink market forecast. Rising health consciousness, changing consumer lifestyles, and increased consumer knowledge of health and wellness products will fuel market expansion. Teen popularity boosts the global market.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/energy-drinks-market/request-sample

Global Energy Drinks Market: Drivers

Health And Fitness Products Are in Demand

The health consequences of liquid calorie ingestion are well-known. Food and beverage consumers demand more transparency. Energy drink manufacturers should disclose ingredients. Natural energy drinks and healthy non-alcoholic drinks are trending. The duration of the Covid-19 public health calamity is uncertain.

Pre-workout energy drinks are caffeinated. Pre-workout beverages contain taurine, caffeine, sugar, and vitamins to keep you awake and focused. Taurine and B vitamins, two energy drink ingredients, can improve workouts. Sports fans are increasingly drinking packaged non-alcoholic beers.

International And Regional Players Should Boost Their Visibility

Many global manufacturers want to develop through joint ventures or acquisitions. The wide availability of ready-to-drink energy drinks across various distribution channels further drives market expansion. Monster Energy Beverages makes 'Java Monster-Coffee + energy drinks' with premium coffee, cream, and an instant energy blend.

Technical advancement is a crucial decision point for functional beverage manufacturers trying to boost volume and solidify market position. Hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores sell more energy drinks. Gen Z and millennials are driving non-alcoholic beverage e-commerce purchases.

Global Energy Drinks Market: Key Future Opportunities

Plenty Of Opportunities in Sports

The sports industry's strong demand is expected to boost the energy drink market. Sales to sportsmen and sportspeople who seek to improve their performance and stamina are soaring. According to the Australian-Institute-of-Sports-Nutrition, the carbohydrate in energy drinks improves performance by speeding up the body's recuperation process and energizing the user. Caffeine's ergogenic effects increase athletes' performance. Due to these causes, the market for sports-related goods and services is likely to expand, creating new growth prospects.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 176.15 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 84.74 Billion CAGR 8.47% Historical Data 2020-2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Packaging, By type, By Distribution channel, By Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Red Bull ,Inc. ,The Coco-Cola Company ,Amway ,Monster Energy ,Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ,Lucozade ,Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC ,AriZona Beverages USA ,Xyience Energy ,Living Essentials LLC ,Starbucks Key Market Opportunities Opportunities Will Be Available in Plenty Within the Sports Industry Key Market Drivers Demand For Health and Fitness Products Has Increased



Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/energy-drinks-market

Regional Overview of Global Energy Drinks Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa make up the Global Energy Drinks Market.

North America's revenue share in 2021 was over 35%. Rising disposable income, the launch of various domestic brands, and the expansion in advertising and promotion activities for product growth all contribute to the region's increasing demand for the product, which contributes to its expanding consumption.

North Americans consume the most energy drinks per capita in the globe due to changing demographics and consumer interests. Globalization of markets and migration have changed the drinking habits of consumers who were exposed to regular drinking slowly.

Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing market between 2022 and 2030. In China, India, and Japan, the industry is expected to develop due to consumers' willingness to sample new flavors and immigrants' interest in a range of beverages.

Key Highlights

The Global Energy Drinks Market size is predicted to reach at USD 176.15 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2022 to 2030.

is predicted to reach at increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Product, the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into Drinks, Shots, and Mixers. With a revenue share of more than 55% in 2021, drinks are predicted to continue their dominance throughout the projection period.

the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into Drinks, Shots, and Mixers. With a revenue share of more than 55% in 2021, drinks are predicted to continue their dominance throughout the projection period. By Type, the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into Conventional and Organic. In 2021, the conventional segment accounted for over 59% of total sales, a share it is predicted to keep throughout the forecast period.

the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into Conventional and Organic. In 2021, the conventional segment accounted for over 59% of total sales, a share it is predicted to keep throughout the forecast period. By Packaging, the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into Cans, Bottles, and Others. More than 52% of 2021's income was generated by cans, which is predicted to hold its position during the forecast year.

the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into Cans, Bottles, and Others. More than 52% of 2021's income was generated by cans, which is predicted to hold its position during the forecast year. By Distribution Channel, the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade. More than 68 percent of the product's revenue came from the off-trade segment in2021, which is the predominant source of consumption.

the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade. More than 68 percent of the product's revenue came from the off-trade segment in2021, which is the predominant source of consumption. By Region or Geography, the Global Energy Drinks Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC Region), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America accounted for more than a third of all revenue.

Major Players in Global Energy Drinks Market

Red Bull Inc. The Coco-Cola Company Amway Monster Energy Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Lucozade Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC AriZona Beverages USA Xyience Energy Living Essentials LLC Starbucks

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/energy-drinks-market/request-sample

Global Energy Drinks Market: Segmentation

By Product

Drinks

Shots

Mixers

By Type

Conventional

Organic

By Packaging

Cans

Bottles

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered

MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM

MARKET TRENDS

Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors

MARKET ASSESSMENT

Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis

ESG TRENDS GLOBAL ENERGY DRINKS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

Global Energy Drinks Market Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Drinks

By Value

Shots

By Value

Mixers

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Conventional

By Value

Organic

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

Cans

By Value

Bottles

By Value

Others

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

On-Trade

By Value

Off-Trade

By Value

NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Drinks

By Value

Shots

By Value

Mixers

By Value

By Type Introduction

Type By Value

Conventional

By Value

Organic

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

Cans

By Value

Bottles

By Value

Others

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

On-Trade

By Value

Off-Trade

By Value

U.S.

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Drinks By Value Shots By Value Mixers By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Conventional By Value Organic By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value Cans By Value Bottles By Value Others By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value On-Trade By Value Off-Trade By Value

Canada

EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Drinks

By Value

Shots

By Value

Mixers

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Conventional

By Value

Organic

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

Cans

By Value

Bottles

By Value

Others

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

On-Trade

By Value

Off-Trade

By Value

U.K.

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Drinks By Value Shots By Value Mixers By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Conventional By Value Organic By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value Cans By Value Bottles By Value Others By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value On-Trade By Value Off-Trade By Value

Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe

APAC MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Drinks

By Value

Shots

By Value

Mixers

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Conventional

By Value

Organic

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

Cans

By Value

Bottles

By Value

Others

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

On-Trade

By Value

Off-Trade

By Value

China

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Drinks By Value Shots By Value Mixers By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Conventional By Value Organic By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value Cans By Value Bottles By Value Others By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value On-Trade By Value Off-Trade By Value

Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Drinks

By Value

Shots

By Value

Mixers

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Conventional

By Value

Organic

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

Cans

By Value

Bottles

By Value

Others

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

On-Trade

By Value

Off-Trade

By Value

UAE

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Drinks By Value Shots By Value Mixers By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Conventional By Value Organic By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value Cans By Value Bottles By Value Others By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value On-Trade By Value Off-Trade By Value

Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA

LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Product

Introduction

Product By Value

Drinks

By Value

Shots

By Value

Mixers

By Value

By Type

Introduction

Type By Value

Conventional

By Value

Organic

By Value

By Packaging

Introduction

Packaging By Value

Cans

By Value

Bottles

By Value

Others

By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Distribution Channel By Value

On-Trade

By Value

Off-Trade

By Value

Brazil

By Product

Introduction Product By Value Drinks By Value Shots By Value Mixers By Value

By Type

Introduction Type By Value Conventional By Value Organic By Value

By Packaging

Introduction Packaging By Value Cans By Value Bottles By Value Others By Value

By Distribution Channel

Introduction Distribution Channel By Value On-Trade By Value Off-Trade By Value

Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM

COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Energy Drinks Market Share By Manufacturers Energy Drinks Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT

Red Bull Inc.

Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments

The Coco-Cola Company Amway Monster Energy Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Lucozade Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC AriZona Beverages USA Xyience Energy Living Essentials LLC Starbucks

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Data

Secondary Data

Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources

Primary Data

Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries

Secondary And Primary Research

Key Industry Insights

Market Size Estimation

Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection

Research Assumptions

Assumptions

Limitations Risk Assessment

APPENDIX

Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports

DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/energy-drinks-market/toc

Recent Developments

February 2022 - PepsiCo, Inc. introduced a hemp energy drink to the market in the United States in February 2022. This beverage included hemp oil, vitamin B, spearmint, lemon balm, and caffeine as some of its components.

January 2022 - In collaboration with PepsiCo, Inc., Starbucks introduced its line of energy drinks in January of 2022. The item can be purchased in grocery stores, major retailers, and convenience stores all over the United States. Beginning in March 2022, the product will also be made accessible at Starbucks locations nationwide.

News Media

Global Soft Drinks Market Size USD 654.17 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 5.23%



Global NFC Juices Market Worth USD 2,805.74 Million By 2031 | CAGR of 3.7%

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Sports Nutrition Market : Information by Products Type (Supplements, Foods, Drinks), Application (Pre-Workout, Post-Workout), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Bricks and Mortar), and Region—Forecast Till 2031

Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market : Information by Product Type (Functional Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans), and Region- Forecast till 2031

Aspartame Market : Information by Application (Drinks, Desserts, Dairy Products), End-User (Pharmaceutical), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Aluminum Beverage Cans Market : Information by Product Type, Industry (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales Channel) — Forecast till 2029

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com