New High Value Shipwreck Treasures and Artifacts potentially worth upwards to 1 Billion Dollars: TSR: Stock Symbol: BLIS

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- High Value Virgin Shipwreck Treasure and Artifacts Beyond State of Florida Waters potentially worth upwards to 1 Billion Dollars: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BLIS) Experienced Marine Recovery Company Working on Historic Shipwrecks in the Treasure Laden Florida and Caribbean Area.Successful History Recovering Treasure & Artifacts of High Value.Two Full Crews Added for 2023 Season, Doubling Effort of Previous Years.Specially Built Out Search and Recovery Vessel and Whaler Boat Acquired and Ready for Current Operations.Set to Begin Long-Planned, Targeted Search of Virgin Shipwrecks Outside State of Florida Waters in September with Aid of Veteran Consultant.Monetization Strategy with Newly Formed Team and Strategy to Maximize Significant Revenue Opportunities in Media and Advertising.New Venture with Well Established Media Companies Including Operational Agreement with Beverly Hills Productions and BGTV.Payoff Agreement with Primary Debt Holder Limits Further Significant Share Dilution in the Foreseeable Future.Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (OTC: BLIS) conducts shipwreck and treasure recovery from shallow shipwreck finds in the Caribbean and North America. Through certain exploration, survey and recovery techniques, BLIS uses innovative methods and state-of-the-art technology to provide access to known wreck site areas, as well as plans to explore key suspected large unrecovered wreck sites outside of State of Florida waters.BLIS intends to expand into media projects involving games, television and sales of artifacts using our web development methods and expertise. BLIS now owns the following vessels the R/V Bellows large recovery and search vessel, the M/V Bottomline on site recovery vessel, a second on site recovery vessel, a leased survey vessel, and owns two smaller service vessels that service and assist on sites already active and producing.BLIS also owns 40% of Kraken Treasure, LLC. whereby an exclusive NFT and gaming project, World of Treasure, has created NFTs of the collection for sale. Such NFT collection will be part of the first "Pirate 888" collection.Follow BLIS on Facebookat: https://www.facebook.com/treasurewrecked and its new Twitteraccount: https://twitter.com/TreasureShipR . Visit BLIS on Instagramat https://www.instagram.com/treasurewrecked/ . World of Treasure and the BLIS NFT collection can be foundat www.WorldOfTreasure.io BLIS to Begin Long-Planned, Targeted Search of Virgin Shipwrecks Outside State of Florida WatersOn September 7th BLIS announced it will begin a focused search for virgin shipwrecks in an area southwest of Cape Canaveral beyond State of Florida waters by the end of September. BLIS has contracted with a veteran consultant believed to know the estimated coordinates where several virgin shipwrecks are located with potential "Motherlode" amounts of treasure on board. BLIS management believes this consultant has more data and surveying knowledge of this area than anyone in the world.In particular, there are five shipwrecks that BLIS is targeting and believed to have sunk in the targeted zone. It is estimated that each ship carries valuable cargo worth anywhere from $250 million to over $1 billion in current U.S. dollars, based on historical research and archives. Since these targeted wrecks are located outside three nautical miles from Florida off the Atlantic coast, they are not subject to any permits or sharing with the State beyond customary corporate taxes on profits. The BLIS success-based contract will provide 15% of all revenue generated from valuables recovered from specified wrecks to its consultant.Upon discovery and confirmation of a wreck believed to contain high value cargo, BLIS will immediately file for U.S. Admiralty ownership. An Admiralty Claim is a Federal Maritime Law action. BLIS CEO, Craig Huffman, is an experienced attorney and litigator actively licensed in the State of Florida, and is capable of filing all the correct documents on behalf of the Company. Once BLIS is granted the ownership, it belongs to BLIS in perpetuity so long as the wreck site recovery work is preformed.Huffman added, "It has always been our vision to target this particular area for valuable shipwrecks, but it wasn't until this year that we secured the boating assets, resources, and man power to take on this project. Our experienced crew and divers are ready to launch this program, and I am sincerely excited to see what we discover over the coming months."It is important to understand that state-of-the art technology to find older shipwrecks did not exist before the U.S. Government banned searches in the Cape Canaveral area. For a long time, shipwreck recovery was not allowed by anyone on those sites. It is easy to understand why national security issues existed since these waters were so close to where the U.S. Government launched its satellite and space programs. Now, those areas are open to discovery and shipwreck search without restrictions.In addition to its newly focused and aggressive search program for high value treasure assets, BLIS management plans to make a number of strategic developments over the coming months to drive shareholder value.BLIS Launches "Monetization Strategy" with Global Advertising and Media TeamOn July 13th BLIS announced the launch of their Monetization Strategy, which includes a new venture between several well established media companies to better monetize its business and content. BLIS has signed an Operational Agreement with Beverly Hills Productions and BGTV Direct that will combine strengths through the formation of a global advertising operations team and strategy. The BLIS Monetization Strategy supports new revenue opportunities including a TV Docu-series, reality shows, asset sales programming, and even movies.The potential value of recoverable shipwreck assets is substantial based on proprietary data held by BLIS. The new Monetization Strategy should greatly enhance the value of any assets that have been recovered and expected future recoveries. The additional fleet of boats, crew, and equipment announced earlier this year is allowing BLIS to aggressively seek value from existing shipwreck sites and make plans for new sites.Marvin Baker, President of BGTV Direct, stated, "With all of our clients, the one thing that everyone is looking for are new opportunities that their customers haven't had the opportunity to purchase, but have a lasting value that will only go up over time. As a valued partner to our Live Shopping clients that broadcast on major TV networks in the US and Overseas, this Monetization Strategy extends our commitment to providing our clients with the best products and services to increase the revenue while creating new revenue for BLIS Treasure and Shipwreck Recovery. This should truly drive and maximize their gross revenue and profitability."BLIS Completes Payoff Agreement with Primary Debt HolderOn June 29th BLIS announced it has successfully negotiated a Payoff Agreement with its primary debt holder that will minimize further share dilution. Currently, the total common shares issued and outstanding stands at 50,580,097, shares with no other classes of stock that is convertible to common sharesBLIS CEO Craig Huffman stated, "We were able to negotiate a mutually beneficial settlement with our primary debt holder that we believe is in the best interest of our shareholders." He continued, "We appreciate the assistance this debtholder has provided in the past, and believe this restructuring will drive value for our shareholders."Earlier this year, BLIS successfully raised equity financing that allowed the Company to increase its fleet of vessels, hire additional crew, and acquire valuable equipment / resources for treasure recovery this season. BLIS has two thus successful crews for the last month working on known treasure sites for what management believes will be an epic treasure recovery season, as well as develop a variety of other revenue producing verticles.Two Full Crews for Continued Operations on Proven Treasure Wreck AreasOn March 21st BLIS announced that with the acquisition of its new vessel M/V Bottomline, as well as a supporting vessel, the Company is ready to enter its third season for treasure recovery off the proven wreck sites of 1715 Fleet vessels off the East Coast of Florida beginning in April 2023. During the past two seasons in both 2021 and 2022, BLIS, using single crews in the prior two years and single vessels has had successful recoveries of treasure and artifacts. That now will be more than doubled as BLIS will use not only the specifically designed Bottomline exceptionally outfitted for treasure finding and recovery of the known, proven 1715 fleet area. The area is rich with numerous finds still to be found and will be explored in areas untouched, and even those that have been searched are full of other artifacts and treasure that the ocean exposes after storms and shifting of the undersea area.Most of all, with the acquisition of the Bottomline, BLIS expects that since it was built out and outfitted by its current new Captain will be a leader in finding treasure among all those who are contracted to find treasure in the area. 11 ships of the 1715 Fleet went down on the single night of July 30, 1715, and their official manifests were well documented for the Spanish crown. 