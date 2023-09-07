Author Morris Brown Unveils "Hang'n with the Girls" - a Heartwarming Series that Redefines Fatherhood and Adventure
Discover the Extraordinary Bond Between a Father and His Daughters as They Embark on Unforgettable Journeys across Southern California's Iconic ParksLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris Brown, esteemed author, accomplished artist and revered educator, is set to captivate readers worldwide with his sensational new book series, "Hang'n with the Girls." In this groundbreaking collection of 11 standalone books, Brown intimately shares his extraordinary adventures with his two beloved daughters as they traverse the stunning landscapes of Southern California's picturesque parks. Each visit unfolds into a compelling narrative, where laughter, joy and cherished memories come to life, inspiring readers of all ages to seize life's precious moments.
From the enchanting allure of woodlands to the ebb and flow of sun-kissed beaches, "Hang'n with the Girls" transports readers on an immersive journey that unveils the profound connection between a devoted father and his cherished daughters. Brown's knack for storytelling effortlessly encapsulates the essence of their park visits, as each chapter embraces the uniqueness of every destination, immortalizing it with an endearing nickname.
"I carry a treasure trove of heartwarming memories from those days spent with my daughters, where every park we explored became a vibrant tapestry of joy and discovery. Sharing these experiences is my way of inviting everyone to embark on their own adventure-filled journeys," expressed Brown, radiating enthusiasm.
Beyond his literary accomplishments, Brown boasts an illustrious career as a video editor/director for esteemed networks such as FOX Sports, CNN and NBC, while also establishing his own successful production company. Extending his passion for teaching as a highly regarded former instructor at UCLA Extension, Brown leaves an indelible impact on students, faculty and corporate clients alike, heralded as a luminary in the field of video post-production and education.
Adding to his accolades, Brown's artistic brilliance shines through his captivating digital artworks. Recently, UCLA reached out to exhibit his masterpiece, "The Queens Arrival," in their visionary new Gayley Heights building situated at the heart of the prestigious UCLA campus in Westwood, California. This awe-inspiring acrylic print spans an impressive four feet tall by eight feet wide, mesmerizing viewers with its harmonious blend of colors and striking composition.
Reflecting upon his artistic journey, Brown shared, "After a long day of nurturing young minds, I found solace in the world of graphic design, creating stunning works that melded shapes and colors. Hours of experimentation led to 'The Queens Arrival,' a testament to the power of creativity and its ability to transcend boundaries." From his humble beginnings on Chicago's Southside, Brown's artistic brilliance has thrived. Rooted in Los Angeles, he remains devoted to his passions for teaching, storytelling, music and artistry.
"Hang'n with the Girls" is now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading retailers, inviting readers to embark on an extraordinary adventure that celebrates the eternal bonds of love, laughter and the wonders of parenthood.
For additional information about Brown's groundbreaking new book series, please visit the official website at https://ihangwiththegirls.com/. Stay connected with Brown's dynamic journey by following him on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/morris-brown-234b8b11. For any inquiries or to leave a message, please feel free to call his toll-free number at (800) 582-8295.
###
Media Relations
Morris Brown
+1 800-582-8295
email us here