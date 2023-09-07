Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size is projected to reach USD 141.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%: Straits Research

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was valued at USD 101.21 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 141.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Research and development activities by major players focused on anti-inflammatory drugs and a rise in FDA approvals are expected to drive market growth.

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-inflammatory therapeutic is a drug that eases chronic pain as well as inflammation. These agents block certain substances in the body that cause inflammation. Anti-inflammatory treatments can treat sprains, rheumatoid arthritis, menstrual pain, migraines, and headaches as well as mild to moderate chronic pain. The rise in awareness of anti-inflammatory therapeutics and attractive government initiatives toward using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market/request-sample

Rising Incidents of Autoimmune and Respiratory Condition Drives the Global Market

A surge in chronic anti-inflammatory and autoimmune disease incidence has boosted the need for anti-inflammatory therapeutics globally. This is attributed to the fact that anti-inflammatory drugs are majorly used to treat various conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, asthma, COPD, anti-inflammatory bowel disease, and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory diseases. NSAIDs such as diclofenac, ibuprofen, and naproxen have been proven to be effective in suppressing the inflammation caused by these diseases. As the treatment and cure for autoimmune diseases are still unknown, the only possible way to ease the pain is to intake anti-inflammatory therapeutics. These factors contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Development of Biosimilars for Existing Drugs Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Research and development activities by major players focused on anti-inflammatory drugs and a rise in FDA approvals are expected to drive market growth. For instance, in June 2020, 14 biosimilars were approved by the FDA to treat anti-inflammatory arthritis. Moreover, patented anti-inflammatory drugs are likely to face patent expiry issues, thus boosting the market for biosimilar drugs. This allows competitors to capture the market by releasing biosimilar drugs anticipating the growth of the an-inflammatory therapeutics market.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 141.58 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 101.21 billion CAGR 3.8% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Drug Class, Indications Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Pfizer, Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & CO., Inc., Novartis, F. Hoffman, La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca PLC., and Amgen. Key Market Opportunities Development of Biosimilars for Existing Drugs Key Market Drivers Rising Incidents of Autoimmune and Respiratory Conditions

New Drug Pipelines

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest shareholder in the anti-inflammatory therapeutic market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The U.S. dominates the North American market, which can be attributed to an increasing number of people suffering from chronic conditions such as arthritis, peptic ulcers, and asthma. Moreover, factors such as a surge in the aging population, a rise in the incidence of anti-inflammatory disorders, rapid adoption of patented drugs, and established reimbursement policies are driving market growth. In addition, an increase in healthcare expenditure, a surge in the number of individuals suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD, a large number of drugs in the pipeline, and strong patent protection coupled with a high entry barrier for generics contribute toward market growth.

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%, during the forecast period. The U.K. accounted for a majority share of the market and is anticipated to continue the same trend during the forecast period. A rise in awareness among patients in European countries regarding the availability of clinical nutrition is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, due to the increase in the geriatric population suffering from bone and joint disorders, change in dietary habits coupled with a rise in the consumption of junk food and a sedentary lifestyle are key driving factors of the market growth. In addition, significant improvement in healthcare infrastructure in this region contributes to market growth.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the anti-Inflammatory therapeutic market in Asia-Pacific include a rise in healthcare spending; and an upsurge in chronic, respiratory, and infectious diseases . The regulatory scenario is further expected to contribute toward the market's growth in the region. In addition, an increase in government initiatives for the improvement of the healthcare sector and a surge in the focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographic presence in emerging Asia-Pacific countries to capture high growth opportunities contribute toward the market growth.

Key Highlights

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 141.58 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period. Based on drug class, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is classified into biologics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and corticosteroids. The biologics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is classified into biologics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and corticosteroids. The biologics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow with a during the forecast period. Based on indication, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is fragmented into arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, anti-inflammatory bowel disease, and other anti-inflammatory diseases. The arthritis segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is fragmented into arthritis, respiratory diseases, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, anti-inflammatory bowel disease, and other anti-inflammatory diseases. The arthritis segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the largest shareholder in the anti-inflammatory therapeutic market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

Competitors in Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market

Pfizer Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & CO. Inc.

Novartis

F. Hoffman

La Roche AG

Eli Lily and Company

AstraZeneca PLC.

Amgen

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market/request-sample

Segmentation of Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market

By Drug Class

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Corticosteroids

Biologics

By Indications

Arthritis

Psoriasis

Respiratory Diseases

Multiple Sclerosis

Anti-inflammatory Bowel Disease

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION RESEARCH OBJECTIVES MARKET DEFINITION LIMITATIONS & ASSUMPTIONS MARKET SCOPE & SEGMENTATION CURRENCY & PRICING CONSIDERED MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT EMERGING REGIONS / COUNTRIES EMERGING COMPANIES EMERGING APPLICATIONS / END USE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE NEW BUSINESS MODELS / REVENUE STREAMS TAM MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS MARKET WARNING FACTORS LATEST MACRO ECONOMIC INDICATORS GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT HUMAN FACTORS TECHNOLOGY FACTORS MARKET ASSESSMENT PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS CASE STUDY ANALYSIS PATENT ANALYSIS M & A AGREEMENTS & COLLABRATION ANALYSIS ESG TRENDS GLOBAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY THERAPEUTICS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS GLOBAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY THERAPEUTICS MARKET INTRODUCTION BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE U.S. BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE CANADA EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE U.K. BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE GERMANY FRANCE SPAIN ITALY RUSSIA NORDIC BENELUX REST OF EUROPE APAC MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE CHINA BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE KOREA JAPAN INDIA AUSTRALIA TAIWAN SOUTH EAST ASIA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE UAE BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE TURKEY SAUDI ARABIA SOUTH AFRICA EGYPT NIGERIA REST OF MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE BRAZIL BY DRUG CLASS INTRODUCTION DRUG CLASS BY VALUE NONSTEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS BY VALUE CORTICOSTEROIDS BY VALUE BIOLOGICS BY VALUE BY INDICATIONS INTRODUCTION INDICATIONS BY VALUE ARTHRITIS BY VALUE PSORIASIS BY VALUE RESPIRATORY DISEASES BY VALUE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS BY VALUE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE BY VALUE OTHERS BY VALUE MEXICO ARGENTINA CHILE COLOMBIA REST OF LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT ADOPTION MATRIX ANTI-INFLAMMATORY THERAPEUTICS MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS ANTI-INFLAMMATORY THERAPEUTICS MARKET RANKING BY REVENUE FOR MANUFACTURERS AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS VENDOR FOOTPRINT ANALYSIS MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT PFIZER, INC. OVERVIEW BUSINESS INFORMATION REVENUE ASP GROSS MARGIN SWOT ANALYSIS RECENT DEVELOPMMENTS ABBVIE, INC. JOHNSON & JOHNSON GLAXOSMITHKLINE MERCK & CO., INC NOVARTIS HOFFMAN LA ROCHE AG ELI LILY AND COMPANY ASTRAZENECA PLC AMGEN RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RESEARCH DATA SECONDARY DATA MAJOR SECONDARY SOURCES KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES PRIMARY DATA KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH KEY INDUSTRY INSIGHTS MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION BOTTOM-UP APPROACH TOP-DOWN APPROACH MARKET PROJECTION RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS ASSUMPTIONS LIMITATIONS RISK ASSESSMENT APPENDIX DISCUSSION GUIDE CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS RELATED REPORTS DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market/toc

Recent Development

In June 2022, Pfizer and Roivant Sciences formed a company to develop anti-inflammatory drugs. The new biotech, Priovant Therapeutics, will advance two Pfizer treatments for autoimmune conditions. Pfizer will own 25% of Priovant.

Pfizer and Roivant Sciences formed a company to develop anti-inflammatory drugs. The new biotech, Priovant Therapeutics, will advance two Pfizer treatments for autoimmune conditions. Pfizer will own 25% of Priovant. In June 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc and iTeos Therapeutics announced an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, as a potential treatment for patients with cancer.

News Media

Global Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4%

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Acute Wound Care Market : Information by Product (Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Care), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Osteoarthritis Treatment Market : Information by Drugs (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), Anatomy (Ankle Osteoarthritis), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market : Information by Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease), Diagnosis (Antinuclear Antibody Tests, Autoantibody Tests), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Autoimmune Therapeutics Market : Information by Drug Class (Corticosteroids), Disease Type (Rheumatoid Arthritis), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market : Information by Product (Air Purifying Respirator, Supplied Air Respirator), End-User (Industrial, Healthcare), and Region—Forecast till 2031

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com