Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to be Worth $9.84 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market By Product (Reagents, Kits, Assays, Instruments), Test Type (ANA, CRP, ESR, Rheumatoid Factor, Routine Test), Disease Type (Systemic, Localized), and End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab, Research)—Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is projected to reach $9.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Various tests such as antinuclear antibodies (ANA), C-reactive protein (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), rheumatoid factor, immunoglobulins, and routine blood tests can be done to diagnose and monitor autoimmune diseases. These tests detect systemic autoimmune diseases affecting multiple organs or systems or specific autoimmune diseases. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders drives the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market, the growing emphasis on early diagnosis, and the rising awareness regarding autoimmune diseases.

Increasing Investments & Funding in The Autoimmune Diseases Space Generating Market Growth Opportunities

Research plays a vital role in developing diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for autoimmune disease diagnosis and monitoring. Research also helps increase medical professionals’ understanding of these diseases. Celiac disease is one of the most common autoimmune diseases globally. Increasing funding and investments for research on autoimmune diseases are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) (U.S.), in 2021, research spending for celiac disease reached USD 9 million. Moreover, in 2021, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) (Australia), a government entity, awarded USD 1.1 million to a researcher to carry out research activities to understand the symptoms of the disease and improve health outcomes related to the diseases.

Sufficient financial support in the form of funding and investments enables diagnostic companies and research institutions to focus on developing cutting-edge and progressive diagnostic technologies with enhanced precision, sensitivity, and specificity and exploring novel biomarkers and diagnostic instruments.

The key players operating in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), and Creative Diagnostics (U.S.).

The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented by product type (reagents, kits, & assays, instruments, software & services), Test type (antinuclear antibody test, c-reactive protein test, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Test, rheumatoid factor test, immunoglobulins test, routine blood tests, and other autoimmune tests), disease type (systemic autoimmune diseases {rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, and other systemic autoimmune diseases}, organ-specific autoimmune diseases {Type-1 diabetes, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, other organ-specific autoimmune diseases}), end user (diagnostic laboratories, clinics & hospitals, and academic & research institutes), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product type, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, assays, & kits and instruments. In 2023, the reagents, kits, and assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the recurrent use of reagents, assays, & kits, the availability of antibodies and other reagents for several test applications, and the increasing number of launches & approvals of consumables.

Based on test type, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into antinuclear antibodies test (ANA), C-reactive protein test (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate test, rheumatoid factor test, immunoglobulins test, routine blood tests, and other test types. In 2023, the antinuclear antibodies (ANA) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Antinuclear antibody tests look for autoantibodies in blood, which attack one’s healthy cells. Antibodies are formed in the blood much earlier than the onset of the actual disease in an individual. This enables the early diagnosis of the disease, which helps to reduce morbidity and mortality due to the disease. Thus, the high prevalence of autoimmune disease and the need for early diagnosis of autoimmune disease are the factors responsible for the large market share of this segment.

Based on end user, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. In 2023, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Diagnostic laboratories receive samples from various healthcare centers, including hospitals and clinics. Diagnostics laboratories are crucial in providing accurate diagnostic results and managing disease management. Diagnostic laboratories process more samples in less time due to the well-equipped systems and the presence of skilled professionals. These factors contribute to the large market share of this segment in the autoimmune diseases diagnostics market.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest growth rate in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the growing prevalence and incidence of celiac diseases & rheumatoid arthritis, unhealthy lifestyles, government initiatives concerning autoimmune diseases, and increasing expenditure on the research of autoimmune diseases. There is a growing prevalence of autoimmune disease in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, psoriasis, an autoimmune disease, is one of the most common skin conditions globally. According to the Global Psoriasis Atlas, around 3.59 million people in India have psoriasis, which is expected to increase.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by major market players between 2020 and 2023. The autoimmune disease diagnostics market has witnessed several product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions in the past few years.

Scope of the Report:

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Reagents, Assays, and Kits

Instruments

Software & Services

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Antinuclear Antibodies (ANA) Test

Rheumatoid Factor Test

Immunoglobulins Test

Routine Blood Tests Test

C-reactive Protein (CRP) Test

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) Test

Other Test Types

(Note: Other test types include Anti-double stranded DNA, Extractable nuclear antigen, Anti-signal recognition particle tests, Ferritin, and Anti-cyclic Citrullinated Peptide (Anti-CCP) Antibodies)

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

Systemic Autoimmune Diseases Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Multiple Sclerosis Other Systemic Autoimmune Diseases



(Other systemic autoimmune diseases include systemic scleroderma, dermatomyositis, Sjögren's syndrome, mixed connective tissue disease, Behçet syndrome, sarcoidosis, and myasthenia gravies, among others.)

Organ-specific Autoimmune Diseases Type-1 Diabetes Celiac Diseases Inflammatory Bowel Disease Other Organ-Specific Diseases



(Other organ-specific autoimmune diseases include Addison’s disease, Grave’s disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and Sclerosing cholangitis, among others.)

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

