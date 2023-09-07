Vietnamese PM met Bangladeshi President Shahabuddin

VIETNAM, September 7 -

JAKARTA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has congratulated Bangladesh on its recent achievements, including becoming the world’s second biggest apparel exporter, and highly valued its efforts to green this industry, during his talks with Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday on the side-lines of the ongoing ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The two leaders emphasised their countries’ traditional friendship and political trust, nurtured by many generations of Vietnamese and Bangladeshi leaders and people. Based on that foundation and after 50 years of diplomatic ties, the bilateral relations have been growing strongly.

They agreed to boost high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries’ Parties, Governments, parliaments and people, and coordinate to prepare for the coming visit to Bangladesh by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ.

PM Chính and President Shahabuddin said the two countries will continue sharing experience in socio-economic development, foreign investment attraction and application of green production, especially in the textile-garment and leather footwear industries.

Both sides will actively encourage their enterprises to partner with each other and increase investment, discuss the opening of more direct air routes, provide favourable visa conditions to fuel people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation, and foster collaboration in agriculture, fishery, transport, education and training, disaster management, and climate change response, they added.

The Bangladeshi leader lauded the impressive development of trade and investment partnerships, including the four-fold surge in bilateral trade in 10 years.

He encouraged Vietnamese firms to invest in Bangladesh and pledged to create conditions for Việt Nam to increase the export of its strong products to Bangladesh. He also vowed close coordination to guarantee food security and effectively implement the MoU on rice trading for 2022-27.

The two leaders affirmed that their countries will keep active cooperation and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially the United Nations, and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. — VNS