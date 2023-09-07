PM Chính delivers important speeches at ASEAN-UN and ASEAN-Australia summits

VIETNAM, September 7 -

JAKARTA — The response to global issues can only be achieved successfully through a global, all-people approach and promoting multilateralism, ensuring fairness and justice, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the 13th ASEAN-UN Summit on Thursday in Jakarta.

Chính said the ASEAN-UN Comprehensive Partnership will take a leading role in consolidating international solidarity, persevering multilateral cooperation, firmly ensuring peace and security and promoting prosperous and sustainable development in the world.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for coordination to implement the roadmap towards ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the UN Agenda on Sustainable Development towards 2030.

He proposed the UN pay special attention to and support Việt Nam and Mekong River basin countries in sustainably managing and using water resources, improving capacity to respond to climate change and rising sea levels.

He also proposed UN support Việt Nam in the implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and the transition to a circular economy.

The Vietnamese leader hoped that the UN will continue to support ASEAN's central role in the region, coordinate closely with ASEAN to promote values towards peace, strengthen dialogue, cooperation and build trust, and form standards of conduct among nations in the spirit of respect for the law.

Affirming that Việt Nam is an active member of ASEAN and the UN, the Prime Minister said Việt Nam will constantly strive with the highest responsibility to contribute to the common UN mission, and engage more in peacekeeping activities.

At the same time, Việt Nam will strive to fulfill assigned international responsibilities, including being a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-25 term, he said.

UN Secretary General António Guterres affirmed that in today's multipolar world, the UN needs the companionship of multilateral institutions like ASEAN.

He spoke highly of ASEAN countries for sending more than 5,000 staff to participate in UN peacekeeping forces.

He proposed the two sides foster partnership in implementing sustainable development goals, with a focus on energy transition, digital education, health, employment, biodiversity conservation and natural disaster management.

The same day PM Chính delivered a speech at the third ASEAN-Australia Summit during which he affirmed that developing high-quality human resources is a strategic breakthrough of ASEAN-Australia relations.

He hoped that the two sides will work together to promote this sector.

He also hoped that Australia would continue to pay attention to and support the development of the Mekong sub-region, including the Mekong Delta region through the Mekong - Australia Partnership framework.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Australia is not only an ASEAN’s neighbour but also a comprehensive and strategic partner and acts as a link with the Pacific region.

The Indonesian President emphasised that whatever happens in the Indo-Pacific will have huge impacts on Australia and ASEAN. Therefore, ASEAN and Australia both have interests and responsibilities to ensure a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region and turn this region into an epicentre of growth.

ASEAN appreciates Australia's support for the bloc’s vision on Indo-Pacific issues as well as Australia's active participation in the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum, especially the positive role of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, said Widodo.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proposed building new cooperation pillars on innovation to jointly support the successful implementation of digital transformation and green transformation towards sustainable development.

Under this framework, the ASEAN-Australia High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change and Energy Transition co-chaired by Australia, Việt Nam and Laos is expected to be held later this year in Hà Nội.

ASEAN and Australian leaders adopted a joint declaration on strengthening cooperation to ensure food security in times of crisis.

Viewpoint on East Sea

At the two summits, discussing regional and international issues, ASEAN and its partners all emphasised the importance of maintaining and ensuring an environment of peace, security and stability in the region, including the East Sea.

PM Chính reaffirmed the common stance on the East Sea, requesting partners to support the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), develop an effective, practical and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In the afternoon, during the closing ceremony of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings, the host country Indonesia transferred the ASEAN Chairmanship to Laos.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone announced the theme of the ASEAN Year 2024: "Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience". — VNS