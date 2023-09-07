Lilium and Saint-Gobain Aerospace Team Up on Bespoke Windows and Windshields

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, and Saint-Gobain Aerospace today announced a supplier partnership for the development, series production, and customer support of the Lilium Jet’s transparencies (windows and windshields). The agreement between Lilium and Saint-Gobain Aerospace, which follows extensive collaboration, will leverage advanced solutions to meet the highest aircraft safety requirements and deliver an unparalleled experience for the Lilium Jet’s passengers.



Windows are a key component of the Lilium Jet’s fuselage, playing an integral role in providing a pleasant in-flight experience, as well as supporting aircraft safety and performance. With several decades of experience in the aviation market, Saint-Gobain Aerospace is a tier-one supplier of cockpit and cabin windows for all major commercial aircraft and helicopter manufacturers, and this partnership continues Lilium’s strategy of working with established aerospace suppliers to support certification and scaled production.

The Lilium Jet’s windows, custom-designed by Saint-Gobain, will have a lightweight construction and improved visibility enhancement such as limiting icing and fogging phenomenon, all of which will contribute to the aircraft’s performance and operational goals and reduce energy consumption. The windows will provide best-in-class product reliability and an extended operating lifetime, while also delivering outstanding cabin comfort through excellent visibility, acoustic insulation, and temperature and light control. Additionally, the Lilium Jet’s cockpit windshields will be designed to meet regulatory requirements, providing optimal pilot visibility and bird strike resistance for pilot protection.

With a commitment to innovation, Saint-Gobain Aerospace will work to continuously improve the performance of the windows throughout the partnership as well as bring new capabilities and solutions that enhance the mission of Lilium Jets.

Martin Schuebel, Lilium’s Senior Vice President Procurement said: “Drawing on decades of expertise in the aviation industry, Saint-Gobain Aerospace will bring best-in-class window innovation to the Lilium Jet. Our partnership is yet another step towards delivering unparalleled passengers experience while meeting the stringent safety and performance requirements of the aviation industry.”

Sylvain Mourlhon, Saint-Gobain Aerospace Sales Director said: “The eVTOL market is a promising and strategic market. Saint-Gobain Aerospace is determined to bring innovative solutions to support a safer and greener aviation industry. We're excited to partner with Lilium and bring solutions that will shape the future of sustainable air mobility.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group’s commitment is guided by its purpose, “MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€51.2 billion in sales in 2022

168,000 employees, locations in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

