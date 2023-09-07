IBN Coverage Initiated for Longeveron Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its investor communications.



Longeveron’s research and therapies are aimed at improving the outcome of infants born with a life-threatening heart condition, as well as improving the healthspan for the aging population – the number of years a person is expected to live in relatively good health, free of chronic disease and disabilities of aging, with function and ability to perform activities of daily living. The Company is involved in clinical trials in the following indications: Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease and Aging-related Frailty.

Longeveron’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic Medicinal Signaling Cell therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. As humans age, they experience a decrease in immune system function, a decline in blood vessel functioning, chronic inflammation and other issues. Clinical data has suggested that Lomecel-B™ may address these conditions through multiple mechanisms of action (MOA) that simultaneously target key aging-related processes.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Longeveron.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Longeveron the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“While there has been a remarkable rise in life expectancy over the last century due to medical and public health advancements, this increase in longevity has not been paralleled by the number of years a person is expected to live in relatively good health, free of chronic disease and disabilities of aging,” stated Chris Johnson, Director of Operations for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Longeveron as it works to address this unmet medical need through its clinical pipeline, including the expected release of top-line results from its Phase 2a CLEAR MIND trial of Lomecel-B™ for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in the coming weeks.”

To learn more about Longeveron, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/LGVN

