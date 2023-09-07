UMeWorld To Continue Aggressive Expansion Strategy, Capitalizing On Innovations To Expand Edible Oils Segment

MIAMI, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) is pleased to announce a milestone expansion of its edible oil segment. Culminating a year long aggressive push into the North American market, UMeWorld will be opening a pilot-scale edible oil manufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada, bottling a wide array of high diacylglycerol (DAG) content edible oils – beginning with DAG olive oil. This will expand the Dagola™ product line and represents a diversification away from canola oil based products. Creation of a multi-faceted Canadian manufacturing facility is a vital step in vertical integration efforts, and will streamline distribution, logistics and product appeal to North American consumers.



This expansion seeks to capitalize on innovations in enzymatic technologies and is specifically timed to bring to scale these preeminent processes. Enabling unprecedented improvements in DAG oil manufacturing, this innovation results in marked improvements in end product quality. “Directly leveraging these innovations into our product line is consistent with our agile philosophy and demonstrates the commitment of UMeWorld to uncompromising quality in its consumer products,” says Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld.

The same innovations have demonstrated promise in the refinement of cooking oil into biodiesel, allowing broad opportunities for UMeWorld in further expanding its Dagola™ product offerings into parallel industries. As the enzymatic processes can be used in minimizing waste products through the breakdown of used cooking oil into biodiesel, a commercialization opportunity arises as byproducts can become marketable, serving to increase overall margins in the segment.

UMeWorld remains uniquely positioned to enter into the rapidly expanding biodiesel market. Currently valued at USD $32 billion and with a compound annual growth rate of roughly 10%, this market will have continual staying power over the coming years as consumers and governments seek environmentally friendly replacements or supplements to traditional diesel and gasoline.

“The synergies present between our oil manufacturing segment and developments in our edible oils segment is immediately apparent not just in the realm of biodiesel production, but as regards broader integration, and will accrue advantages across the board. UMeWorld is excited to explore and leverage upon these growing synergies to create stakeholder value now and in the future.”

About UMeWorld

We are an integrated edible oil company. We are building a vertically integrated midstream refining and value-added downstream business that makes us an integral supplier of food, feed, oleochemicals and renewable fuel needs across a variety of industries.

About Dagola Inc.

Dagola Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of UMeWorld Limited. Dagola Inc. is engaged in the sales and marketing of novel foods in North America. For more information about Dagola Inc., please visit www.dagolaoil.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, UMeWorld or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by UMeWorld with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of UMeWorld's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause UMeWorld's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause UMeWorld's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in UMeWorld's filings with the SEC. In addition, UMeWorld operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. UMeWorld does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.