Fortress Biotech to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on efficiently acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising therapeutic products and product candidates, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference.



A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the company presentation will be available on the Events page of Fortress’ website under News & Media: www.fortressbiotech.com, for approximately 30 days following the meeting.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on efficiently acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising therapeutic products and product candidates. The company has eight marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Sentynl. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.



