Phunware Sets Fall 2023 Conference Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, is scheduled to participate at the following financial and industry-related events during Fall 2023:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presenting virtually on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time

Virtually holding one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner

Presentation Webcast

Gateway Group Hosted Non-Deal Roadshow

Virtually participating throughout September 2023

Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner

Titan Partners Non-Deal Roadshow

Virtually participating September 19-20, 2023

Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner

Millennium Alliance Healthcare Providers Transformation Conference

Participating in-person on September 19-20, 2023

Holding in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Executive: COO Randall Crowder

Location: The JW Marriott, Miami, Florida

ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference

Participating in-person on November 15, 2023

Holding in-person one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the conference

Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner

Location: The Yale Club of New York City

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email PHUN@gateway-grp.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: PRESS@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Group

Email: PHUN@gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860