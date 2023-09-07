Phunware Sets Fall 2023 Conference Schedule
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, is scheduled to participate at the following financial and industry-related events during Fall 2023:
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presenting virtually on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time
Virtually holding one-on-one meetings throughout the conference
Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner
Presentation Webcast
Gateway Group Hosted Non-Deal Roadshow
Virtually participating throughout September 2023
Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner
Titan Partners Non-Deal Roadshow
Virtually participating September 19-20, 2023
Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner
Millennium Alliance Healthcare Providers Transformation Conference
Participating in-person on September 19-20, 2023
Holding in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference
Executive: COO Randall Crowder
Location: The JW Marriott, Miami, Florida
ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference
Participating in-person on November 15, 2023
Holding in-person one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the conference
Executives: CEO Russ Buyse and CFO Troy Reisner
Location: The Yale Club of New York City
To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email PHUN@gateway-grp.com.
