More Than 3 Million High School Students Signed Up for Planet Fitness’ ‘High School Summer Pass™’ Program and Put Fitness First This Summer

Teens Logged 14.5 Million Workouts at Planet Fitness from May through August in Third Iteration of Summer Program

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced that more than 3 million high school students signed up for its High School Summer Pass initiative this year. Teen participants in the program – which just wrapped its third year – logged 14.5 million workouts during a span of three-and-a-half months. High School Summer Pass ran from May 15 – August 31 and invited high schoolers aged 14 to 19 to join and work out for free at any of Planet Fitness’ 2,400+ locations across the United States and Canada.



According to Government of Canada statistics1, children and teens aged 5 to 17 should be engaging in at least 1 hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per day, and currently, only 37.6% of this target group currently meet the guideline. This reality underscores the importance of Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program, a critical solution during the summer months when many students don’t have access to regular sports or fitness programs. Thankfully, over 90 per cent of parents noted that the High School Summer Pass program will help their teens create long-lasting health and wellness habits2.

"The ongoing success of our High School Summer Pass program reinforces that not only are teens looking for a place to work out, but they are seeing the long-term benefits of starting a fitness routine at a young age," said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness. "We’re proud that we welcomed more than 3 million teens into the Judgement Free Zone® this summer, completing more than 14.5 million workouts, and helped them start and stick with their fitness journeys for years to come.”

In a recent survey2 of teen participants’ parents in this year’s High School Summer Pass, Planet Fitness uncovered:

Happy + Healthier: 84 per cent of parents reported seeing enhanced overall emotional well-being in their teens since joining Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass.

84 per cent of parents reported seeing enhanced overall emotional well-being in their teens since joining Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass. Energy + Mood Booster : 82 per cent of parents noted an increase in their teens’ energy levels since signing up for the program.

: 82 per cent of parents noted an increase in their teens’ energy levels since signing up for the program. Confidence levels : Around 85 per cent of parents surveyed noted they’ve seen an increase in the confidence level of their teens during the summer.

: Around 85 per cent of parents surveyed noted they’ve seen an increase in the confidence level of their teens during the summer. Family Inspiration: Roughly three out of four (77 per cent) parents agreed that seeing their teens working out has motivated other family members to become more physically active.

Roughly three out of four (77 per cent) parents agreed that seeing their teens working out has motivated other family members to become more physically active. Building long-lasting habits: Over 90 per cent of parents believe that the program has cultivated long-lasting health and wellness habits in their teens beyond the summer.



“I absolutely love this program,” said Sarah O., an Ontario participant parent. “I’m so grateful my son [was] able to go and work out in a non-judgmental environment. He’s building strength and confidence. I see such a difference in his mental health. Thank you for offering this to our teens."

To further motivate high schoolers to prioritize fitness, all participants who signed up were encouraged to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest3. Planet Fitness will be awarding 10 lucky teens in the U.S. and Canada with $10,000 individual academic scholarships ($100,000 total). Additionally, the top 10 schools on the leaderboard across U.S. and Canada in each tier will each receive $10,000. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs. Winners will be notified this month.

For more information on Planet Fitness and to locate any of its more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations, please visit PlanetFitness.ca/Local-Clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Media Contacts

Becky Zirlen

Senior Director of Communications

603-294-0567

press@pfhq.com

Sreeja Sasidharan

Narrative PR

647-212-3121

Sreeja.sasidharan@narrative.ca



