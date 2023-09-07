Hybrid Substation Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Hitachi, ABB, Hyosung
A new research study on Global Hybrid Substation Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Hybrid Substation products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Capchem Electricals Pvt.Ltd (India), Chint (China), Schneider Electric (France), L&T (India), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens (Germany), TGOOD (China), Hyosung (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Skipperseil (UAE), Taikai Power Engineering (China), General Electric (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Ningbo Tianan Group (China), Others.
The global Hybrid Substation market may touch new levels of USD 60.7 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 49.5 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Definition:
A hybrid substation refers to a specialized facility or installation within an electrical power distribution or transmission system that combines and integrates different types of power generation and distribution technologies. The primary purpose of a hybrid substation is to efficiently manage and control the flow of electricity from various sources, such as renewable energy generators (e.g., wind turbines, solar panels), conventional power plants (e.g., coal, natural gas, or nuclear), and energy storage systems (e.g., batteries). The hybrid substation serves as a crucial interface between these diverse energy sources and the broader electrical grid. It ensures that the electricity generated from these sources is transformed, conditioned, and transmitted to meet the demand of end-users, businesses, and industries. The specific components and technologies integrated into a hybrid substation may vary depending on the energy mix, geographical location, and grid requirements.
Market Trends:
• The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, is a significant trend. Hybrid substations play a pivotal role in efficiently integrating intermittent renewables into the grid.
• The combination of energy storage systems with hybrid substations is on the rise. This trend allows for better grid stability, load balancing, and the optimization of renewable energy output.
• The incorporation of smart grid technologies, including advanced monitoring and control systems, is becoming more common in hybrid substations. These technologies enhance grid management and efficiency.
Market Drivers:
• The global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to cleaner energy sources is a primary driver for hybrid substations, as they enable the integration of renewables.
• Ensuring a stable and secure energy supply is a critical driver, especially in regions prone to power disruptions or those looking to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
Market Opportunities:
• Government policies and incentives aimed at promoting renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions create opportunities for the growth of hybrid substations.
• Expanding power infrastructure in emerging markets and upgrading aging grid systems in developed regions provide significant opportunities for hybrid substation installations.
• As climate-related events and grid vulnerabilities become more apparent, there is an increasing need for resilient power solutions, which hybrid substations can provide.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Hybrid Substation Market Breakdown by Application (Infrastructure, Transportation, Industrial, Others) by Voltage (Up to 72.5 kV, 72.5-245 kV, 245-550 kV) by Installation (Onshore, Offshore) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
