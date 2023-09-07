Resuscitation Devices Market Size to Hit USD 12.2 Billion by 2031 | Evolving Trends, Growth Drivers & Future Scenarios

Resuscitation Devices Market 2024

Rise in the incidences of several respiratory conditions and considerable innovations in the medical device industry drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Resuscitation Devices Market was estimated at USD 7.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐒𝐀𝐇𝐈 𝐊𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐈 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏, 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮 𝐀/𝐒, 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐕𝐲𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐂𝐔 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨

• Disruptions in the supply of materials and several manufacturing challenges faced by the market players impacted the global resuscitation devices market negatively.

• Also, more focus on the market players in COVID-19 management other than the cardiac diseases that do not come in the emergency section except for sudden cardiac arrests hampered the market growth. However, the market has not got back on track.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in the incidences of several respiratory conditions and considerable innovations in the medical device industry drive the growth of the global resuscitation devices market. By patient type, the adult segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The global resuscitation devices market is analyzed across patient type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By patient type, the adult segment held the largest share in 2021, nearly two-thirds of the global resuscitation devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The pediatric patients segment is also analyzed through the report.

By product type, the airway management devices segment contributed to more than half of the global resuscitation devices market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The other segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. The external defibrillator segment is also assessed through the study.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. The ambulatory care segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

