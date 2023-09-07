Acolad welcomes Daniel Gray as new US Sales Vice-President
EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry veteran Daniel Gray will head business development, sales, and account management teams in the United States to power the group’s continued growth in the territory.
Acolad, a global leader in content and language solutions, has just welcomed industry veteran Daniel Gray as the group’s new Sales VP for the United States.
After an extensive and successful career that includes Language Services-giants Lionbridge and Welocalize, and other leading brands across multiple industries, like Deluxe Media, THG and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Gray joins Acolad to step up the group’s already impressive footprint in the region and drive the brand further as a content and language powerhouse.
“I'm excited to join Acolad on its mission to enable our customers' content, media, products and brand for the global market.” – said Gray on the recent move.
Following Arnaud Daix’s recent appointment as General Manager for North America, Daniel Gray’s arrival at Acolad signals precisely the company’s commitment to develop and consolidate its market position in the US.
On Gray’s appointment, GM Arnaud Daix comments: “As an experienced and successful Sales leader, Daniel is key to step up our game in the US – a market in which Acolad has already been steadily growing for the past couple of years. I look forward to working with him in the coming months to drive our growth strategy.”
About Acolad
Acolad is the global leader in content and language solutions. Its mission is to support companies in every industry to scale across markets and enable growth through cutting-edge technology and localization expertise. Established in 1993, the group is present in 25 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia, with over 2.500 employees supported by a network of +20.000 linguists around the world.
www.acolad.com
About Daniel Gray
A born leader and mentor, with an impressive career both in and out of the Language Services industry, Daniel Gray had his first foray in the industry as a Project Manager and later a Solution Architect. His multi-decade sales career, with an unwavering customer focus, includes sales leadership roles in giants like Lionbridge, Welocalize, Deluxe Media, THG and AWS. Passionate about “transforming companies and their sales organizations into high-growth, customer-obsessed revenue engines”, Gray will now be leading Acolad’s US sales teams, including Business Development and Account Management.
