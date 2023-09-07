Air New Zealand Executives Leanne Geraghty, Jeremy O’Brien and Brent Roxburgh to visit Rarotonga for Key Business Engagement

Air New Zealand (Air NZ), is pleased to announce the visit of its top executives, Leanne Geraghty, Chief Sales & Customer Executive, Jeremy O’Brien, Tasman & Pacific Tribe Lead, and Brent Roxburgh, Head of Pacific Islands, to Rarotonga next week. This visit holds significant importance as it marks almost two years since the reopening, reinventing, and rebuilding of Air New Zealand’s presence in the Pacific. During this time, the airline has played a crucial role in assisting labour movement from Fiji, capacity planning, and network development to help rebuild Cook Islands’ tourism numbers.

The highlight of their visit will be their participation as guest speakers at the Cook Islands Tourism Global Business Update, which will take place 1030am Tuesday 5th September at The Rarotongan Beach Resort & Spa, Treetops. The executives bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise in aviation, commercial strategy, sales, and market development. Their insights and contributions to the event are highly anticipated and will provide valuable perspectives on the future of tourism and aviation in the Cook Islands. An open invitation is extended to all interested persons.

Rarotonga holds a special place in Air New Zealand’s network as it serves as the airline’s largest offshore port. During their visit, the three look forward to reconnecting with the Rarotonga team, led by Country Manager Addrienne Hosking-Tinirau. A blessing ceremony for an expanded portocom space will also be conducted during their stay. This new working environment and enhanced training resources have proven to be instrumental in supporting Air New Zealand’s dedicated team in Rarotonga and contributing to the success of its operations.

Addrienne Hosking-Tinirau, Country Manager for Air New Zealand, emphasised the significance of this visit, stating, “Next week’s port visit also highlights the importance of the airline’s long standing relationship with the Cook Islands. Leanne, Jeremy and Brent will provide a comprehensive airline update, shedding light on network logistics and sales activities tailored specifically to benefit the Cook Islands. I invited everyone who may be interested to join us on Tuesday morning for this Air New Zealand Update”.

Air New Zealand is committed to strengthening its partnership with the Cook Islands, fostering tourism growth, and supporting the local community. The visit of the Air NZ executives underscores this commitment and serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between Air New Zealand and the Cook Islands.