Wealth Management Platform Market Size is projected to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14%: Straits Research

The global wealth management platform market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2022–2030). Robo-advisory enables market participants in the wealth management platform sector to offer their services at competitive prices, facilitating their growth in the wealth management platform industry.

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wealth management platform is uniquely developed for the planning and monitoring financial services in conjunction with tax and legal advice, estate planning, personal retail banking services, and investment management. Financial institutions are building workflows to ease the lives of their consumers as a result of the expansion of digitalization across multiple industries and their continued focus on automating the system. Utilizing bank channels and other digital platforms, financial service providers are progressively adopting open application programming interface (API) frameworks to offer their financial services alongside third-party solutions.

The APIs allow service providers to access one another's products and services. However, conventional financial advisors are using in-house systems to accommodate investors' various tastes and clients' expanding needs. Wealth management platforms provide numerous advantages, including enriched and streamlined business, increased business process efficiency through system automation, regulatory compliance, services standardization, an Omni channel strategy, and a fantastic user experience.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wealth-management-platform-market/request-sample

Digitization and Automation Propel the Global Wealth Management Platform Market

Following company policies, the market is adopting digitalization and process automation, both of which hold profit potential. Numerous organizations strive to accelerate digitization, boost operational efficiency, and fortify client interactions. Consequently, several end-use industries will likely accelerate their use of financial consulting and management solutions. Tools for wealth management can aid firms in keeping track of transactions and properly managing their assets.

Technological advances in blockchain and AI will propel market growth throughout the forecast period. The artificial intelligence system monitors the customer's expenditures and gives pertinent recommendations. The blockchain and AI monitor customer expenditures and trends and provide estimates based on this information. The system offers better user assistance and recommendations to manage costs based on these forecasts. In addition, enhanced security and protection for client data enable organizations to sustain consumer relationships, which is expected to be one of the primary drivers driving global market expansion.

Increased Adoption of Robo-Advisors in Wealth Management Creates Umpteen Growth Opportunities

The financial sector always uses cutting-edge technology to provide financial services cost-effectively and efficiently. During the global financial crisis of 2007–2008, when strict regulations were imposed on traditional banks and advancements in the IT sector boosted the incentives for expanding nonbank and technology-based financial firms, these cutting-edge and innovative technologies garnered considerable attention. Mobile payments, ATMs (automated teller machines), and blockchain-based trade finance are a few examples of technological breakthroughs in the finance industry. The technology disruptions in wealth management services include

Robo-advisors and computerized financial advisors are designed to compete with human advisors. Robo-advisors suggest various investment methods for goals such as retirement planning, saving for significant expenses, and maintaining a consistent income to cover bills. Robo-advisory management wealth services have several advantages over traditional services that rely on human advisory, including easy accessibility, affordability, and the ability to provide clients with the option of receiving financial advice and managing their investments whenever they desire from any Internet-connected location. Robo-advisory enables market participants in the wealth management platform sector to offer their services at competitive prices, facilitating their growth in the wealth management platform industry.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 10.2 billion by 2030 CAGR 14% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Deployment Type, By End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Avaloq Group AG, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Temenos Headquarters SA, Prometeia SpA, Backbase Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fiserv Inc., InvestCloud Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited, CREALOGIX AG, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Adoption of Robo-Advisors in Wealth Management Key Market Drivers Need for Improved Experience in Financial Firms

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/wealth-management-platform-market

Regional Insights

By region, the global wealth management platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The United States has been a key market for wealth management systems in the North American region as the world's largest economy. Several trends, including the introduction of blockchain, machine learning, natural language processing, digital process automation to eliminate exceptions, and a drive toward digitization, are contributing to the expansion of the studied market in the region.

In addition, customers in the region are moving away from risk-based portfolio construction and towards outcome-based planning across various dimensions (such as investments, banking, health, protection, taxes, and estate). Also, client expectations for virtual interaction, seamless app experiences, omnichannel assistance, and quick payments are expanding at a pace comparable to that of industries outside financial services. These shifting trends are anticipated to boost the market under study.

Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%. In Europe, various industries have been disrupted by digital technology during the past decade, resulting in the emergence of new business models and the demise of incumbents. In wealth management, technology-driven business models are attracting new clients and assets. Additionally, the region is home to several necessary wealth management platform providers, including Temenos, Finantix, Avalantq, and others, whose fresh investments create new prospects in the region. By partnering with aggregators, numerous small and medium-sized fintech companies rapidly expand their services and customer base.

In addition, the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that businesses take data protection measures and implement extensive record-keeping systems for data storage and management. The revised markets in financial instruments directive (MiFID), introduced in the same year as the GDPR, further strengthens client protection by enhancing product transparency, know-your-customer (KYC), and execution standards anticipated to boost the growth of the studied market in the region.

Key Highlights

The global wealth management platform market size is estimated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

is estimated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period (2022–2030). By deployment type, the global wealth management platform market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud. The Cloud segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the global wealth management platform market is segmented into Banks, Trading Firms, Brokerage Firms, Investment Management Firms, and Others. The Banks segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global wealth management platform market are Avaloq Group AG, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Temenos Headquarters SA, Prometeia SpA, Backbase Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fiserv Inc., InvestCloud Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Limited, CREALOGIX AG, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wealth-management-platform-market/request-sample

Global Wealth Management Platform Market: Segmentation

By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By End-user

Banks

Trading Firms

Brokerage Firms

Investment Management Firms

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM

MARKET TRENDS

Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors

MARKET ASSESSMENT

Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis

ESG TRENDS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT PLATFORM MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS

Global Wealth Management Platform Market Introduction By Deployment Type

Introduction

Deployment Type By Value

On-Premises

By Value

Cloud

By Value

By End-User

Introduction

End-User By Value

Banks

By Value

Trading Firms

By Value

Brokerage Firms

By Value

Investment Management Firms

By Value

Others

By Value

NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Deployment Type

Introduction

Deployment Type By Value

On-Premises

By Value

Cloud

By Value

By End-User

Introduction

End-User By Value

Banks

By Value

Trading Firms

By Value

Brokerage Firms

By Value

Investment Management Firms

By Value

Others

By Value

U.S.

By Deployment Type

Introduction Deployment Type By Value On-Premises By Value Cloud By Value

By End-User

Introduction End-User By Value Banks By Value Trading Firms By Value Brokerage Firms By Value Investment Management Firms By Value Others By Value

Canada

EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Deployment Type

Introduction

Deployment Type By Value

On-Premises

By Value

Cloud

By Value

By End-User Introduction

End-User By Value

Banks

By Value

Trading Firms

By Value

Brokerage Firms

By Value

Investment Management Firms

By Value

Others

By Value

U.K.

By Deployment Type

Introduction Deployment Type By Value On-Premises By Value Cloud By Value

By End-User

Introduction End-User By Value Banks By Value Trading Firms By Value Brokerage Firms By Value Investment Management Firms By Value Others By Value

Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe

APAC MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Deployment Type

Introduction

Deployment Type By Value

On-Premises

By Value

Cloud

By Value

By End-User

Introduction

End-User By Value

Banks

By Value

Trading Firms

By Value

Brokerage Firms

By Value

Investment Management Firms

By Value

Others

By Value

China

By Deployment Type

Introduction Deployment Type By Value On-Premises By Value Cloud By Value

By End-User

Introduction End-User By Value Banks By Value Trading Firms By Value Brokerage Firms By Value Investment Management Firms By Value Others By Value

Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Deployment Type

Introduction

Deployment Type By Value

On-Premises

By Value

Cloud

By Value

By End-User

Introduction

End-User By Value

Banks

By Value

Trading Firms

By Value

Brokerage Firms

By Value

Investment Management Firms

By Value

Others

By Value

UAE

By Deployment Type

Introduction Deployment Type By Value On-Premises By Value Cloud By Value

By End-User

Introduction End-User By Value Banks By Value Trading Firms By Value Brokerage Firms By Value Investment Management Firms By Value Others By Value

Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA

LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS

Introduction By Deployment Type

Introduction

Deployment Type By Value

On-Premises

By Value

Cloud

By Value

By End-User

Introduction

End-User By Value

Banks

By Value

Trading Firms

By Value

Brokerage Firms

By Value

Investment Management Firms

By Value

Others

By Value

Brazil

By Deployment Type

Introduction Deployment Type By Value On-Premises By Value Cloud By Value

By End-User

Introduction End-User By Value Banks By Value Trading Firms By Value Brokerage Firms By Value Investment Management Firms By Value Others By Value

Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM

COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT

Adoption Matrix Wealth Management Platform Market Share By Manufacturers Wealth Management Platform Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis

MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT

Avaloq Group AG

Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Temenos Headquarters SA Prometeia SpA Backbase Inc. Tata Consultancy Services Limited Fiserv Inc. InvestCloud Inc. EdgeVerve Systems Limited CREALOGIX AG Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Data

Secondary Data

Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources

Primary Data

Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries

Secondary And Primary Research

Key Industry Insights

Market Size Estimation

Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection

Research Assumptions

Assumptions

Limitations Risk Assessment

APPENDIX

Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports

DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wealth-management-platform-market/toc

Market News

In July 2022, Avaloq, a preeminent supplier of digital banking solutions, and Deutsche Apotheker- und rztebank (apoBank), a German cooperative bank for pharmacists and doctors, deepened their long-standing partnership.

Avaloq, a preeminent supplier of digital banking solutions, and Deutsche Apotheker- und rztebank (apoBank), a German cooperative bank for pharmacists and doctors, deepened their long-standing partnership. In June 2022, Geneva-based Crédit Agricole (CA) next bank, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Group, successfully switched to Avaloq's core banking system to improve back- and middle-office efficiency. A brand-new e-banking system that provides a cutting-edge customer experience has been released as part of the project.

News Media

Global Personal Finance Software Market to expand at a CAGR of 6% by 2030

Global Alternative Data Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 58% by 2030

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Legal Services Market : Information by Services (Taxation, Real Estate), Firm Size (Large Firms, Medium Firms), and Region — Forecast till 2030

AI Software Market in Legal Industry : Information by Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (E-Billing, E-Discovery), and Regions—Forecast Till 2031

Investment Banking and Trading Services Market : Information by Service Type (Equity Underwriting/Debt Underwriting), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities), and Regions-Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com