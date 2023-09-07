AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Introduces AirSculpt Lift, an Alternative to Synthetic Dermal Fillers

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the formal introduction of its latest procedure, AirSculpt Lift. In the wake of the FDA’s recent warning about the potential side effects of synthetic dermal filler, AirSculpt Lift offers a safe, natural and lasting alternative for anyone who uses synthetic fillers to eliminate wrinkles or restore volume to their face.



“The gentle nature of our proprietary AirSculpt method means that the fat we remove is in pristine condition,” said Dr. Aaron Rollins, Founder and Executive Chairman of AirSculpt® Technologies. “I like to refer to it as ‘liquid gold.’ With AirSculpt Lift, we eliminate the need for an invasive face lift or risk associated with fillers, by using the body’s natural, stem cell fat to eliminate wrinkles and restore volume to the face. Over the past 11 years, AirSculpt has been a leader in fat transfers, helping thousands of patients each year achieve their desired look. AirSculpt Lift is a natural addition to our portfolio of fat transfer procedures.”

Rollins continued, “The global dermal filler market is a nearly $5.5B industry; however, in recent years people are becoming increasingly reluctant to inject foreign substances into their face. We’re also seeing another interesting phenomenon related to the rising popularity of semaglutide. As people lose large amounts of weight, they lose volume in their face creating a gaunt, hollowed appearance, called ‘Ozempic face.’ We believe AirSculpt Lift is the perfect solution for anyone who is searching for an alternative to dermal fillers to restore volume to the face in a lasting, natural way.”

More than 40,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt’s premium locations throughout the U.S, Canada and the United Kingdom. For additional information on AirSculpt Lift or for information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 26 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

