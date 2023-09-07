Acclaimed author and singer-songwriter Zarah releases the charged up single What Have We Become?
EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and singer-songwriter Zarah releases the charged up single What Have We Become? from her upcoming debut album Blind Woman.
After years in the making, accomplished recording artist Zarah, also known as Zarah Maillard, who recently authored the crime thriller Diamonds are For Cocktails known for hosting the music-empowering teen series B InTune TV and performing with rockers Goo Goo Dolls, drops a surprise single What Have We Become?.
With explosive energy and unyielding point of view driven by her distinct rasping and powerful vocals, What Have We Become? is a self-reflecting anthem for positive change to her listeners disguised like a chart-topping rock song blended with a modicum of pop that is refreshing and catchy to hear.
The charged-up track with rich and full sounds has live elements feel to it, which undoubtedly commands attention. Yet, the message is raw and pure and to be expected from a thought leader with years in the youth edutainment arena though she considers performing live as her favourite part in the process of being an artist.
The multi-entertainer made a name for herself opening for the Goo Goo Dolls across the country and hosting the popular B InTune TV television series. Teaching while entertaining 13 to 17 years old, Zarah used music as a tool along with the who's who of Hollywood to create evergreen content such as the Healing Power of Music and How to Launch a Major Rock Tour segments. The show, green lit by major broadcast and cable stations including VIACOM/CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and DirecTV, grew to an impressive 120 million households in the United States.
She recently published an intriguing murder-mystery billionaires Diamonds are For Cocktails after spending time at the French Rivera with luminaries like Prince Albert II and Roger Moore featured on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square billboard New York, earning her glowing reviews both from Fox News and her readers.
https://www.instagram.com/zarahrocks/
https://www.facebook.com/thezarahrocks
https://twitter.com/zarahrocks
https://www.tiktok.com/@thezarahrocks
Contact Zarah via Lisa Miller (Black Dog Entertainment Group) at info@mediapr.online and please mention Radio Pluggers!
David Wiltsher
Zarah - What Have We Become? (Official Lyric Video)