Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,905 in the last 365 days.

Acclaimed author and singer-songwriter Zarah releases the charged up single What Have We Become?

Zarah

Zarah : What Have We Become?

LOS ANGELES, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author and singer-songwriter Zarah releases the charged up single What Have We Become? from her upcoming debut album Blind Woman.

After years in the making, accomplished recording artist Zarah, also known as Zarah Maillard, who recently authored the crime thriller Diamonds are For Cocktails known for hosting the music-empowering teen series B InTune TV and performing with rockers Goo Goo Dolls, drops a surprise single What Have We Become?.

With explosive energy and unyielding point of view driven by her distinct rasping and powerful vocals, What Have We Become? is a self-reflecting anthem for positive change to her listeners disguised like a chart-topping rock song blended with a modicum of pop that is refreshing and catchy to hear.

The charged-up track with rich and full sounds has live elements feel to it, which undoubtedly commands attention. Yet, the message is raw and pure and to be expected from a thought leader with years in the youth edutainment arena though she considers performing live as her favourite part in the process of being an artist.

The multi-entertainer made a name for herself opening for the Goo Goo Dolls across the country and hosting the popular B InTune TV television series. Teaching while entertaining 13 to 17 years old, Zarah used music as a tool along with the who's who of Hollywood to create evergreen content such as the Healing Power of Music and How to Launch a Major Rock Tour segments. The show, green lit by major broadcast and cable stations including VIACOM/CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and DirecTV, grew to an impressive 120 million households in the United States.

She recently published an intriguing murder-mystery billionaires Diamonds are For Cocktails after spending time at the French Rivera with luminaries like Prince Albert II and Roger Moore featured on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square billboard New York, earning her glowing reviews both from Fox News and her readers.

https://www.instagram.com/zarahrocks/

https://www.facebook.com/thezarahrocks

https://twitter.com/zarahrocks

https://www.tiktok.com/@thezarahrocks

Contact Zarah via Lisa Miller (Black Dog Entertainment Group) at info@mediapr.online and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here

Zarah - What Have We Become? (Official Lyric Video)

You just read:

Acclaimed author and singer-songwriter Zarah releases the charged up single What Have We Become?

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more