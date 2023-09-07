Autonomous Mobile Robot Market will see Magnified Growth Through 2032- Boston Dynamics, IAM Robotics, Teradyne, KUKA AG

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2032: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.

The global autonomous mobile robot industry size generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $18.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Rise in demand for automation solutions from various industrial sectors, greater need for autonomous systems, and developments in e-commerce have supported the growth of the global autonomous mobile robot market. High efficiency offered by autonomous mobile robots results in improved industrial productivity, further supporting the growth of the market. Simultaneously, technological advancements associated with development of advanced autonomous mobile robots, increase in adoption of Industry 4.0 in logistics & warehousing, and rise in demand from developing economies are expected to create favorable growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile robot market.

The rise in expenditure by countries such as China and Japan in Asia-Pacific for the country’s robotics sector and the increase in the adoption of autonomous systems in industrial and commercial sectors fuel the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, GEODIS, a logistics firm, announced the installation of autonomous mobile robots from Geek+, a global technology company specializing in smart logistics using advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), at its Yuen Long Warehouse Distribution Centre (YLDC) in Hong Kong, SAR China. In addition, minimal human intervention, greater efficiency, and improved safety offered by autonomous mobile robots are some key factors for the market growth. A large opportunity for the market is noticed in the commercial sector as these autonomous robots are yet to appreciably tap demand for construction, mining, agriculture, and others.

To boost competitiveness, an increasing number of manufacturers are adopting autonomous mobile robots to optimize product manufacturing processes. Use of autonomous mobile robots results in greater speed and reliability to reduce operation time and enhance throughput. In addition, autonomous robots optimize sorting, picking, and storage times, decrease the frequency of inventory checks, boost worker productivity, and provide labor and utilization stability. In January 2021, PULSE Systems Inc. entered into a partnership with OTTO Motor, to carry out one of the world's first large-scale deployments of autonomous mobile robots for materials handling in manufacturing.

Furthermore, autonomous mobile robots can tackle complex operations involving manufacturing processes and several companies are launching autonomous mobile robots specially for the manufacturing industry. For instance, in March 2023, ADLINK Technology Inc., a company that designs and manufactures embedded computing products, announced the launch of the Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) - the SMR250/1000 series with the SWARM CORE software platform, providing powerful hardware and software incorporation to develop an AMR swarm ecosystem that addresses the changing needs of various application scenarios in smart manufacturing ranging from production lines to material handling, warehousing, and shipping.

Significant factors boosting the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market include growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors, growth in e-commerce, high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity, and rise in demand for autonomous systems. However, high-cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots and interruptions in bandwidth and application areas hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

