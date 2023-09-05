Wisconsin State Health Officer Earns National Recognition

For Immediate Release September 5, 2023 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

Today, Paula Tran, state health officer and administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Division of Public Health, has been selected by the de Beaumont Foundation as one of its Class of 2023 40 Under 40 in Public Health leaders.

The de Beaumont Foundation, a national nonprofit that supports and invests in public health solutions and partnerships, announced its third class of public health leaders after reviewing nominations from hundreds of public health professionals across the United States. Honorees were selected for demonstrating determination, commitment, innovation, and resilience in the public health field, and will now participate in a two-year professional development program that will provide them with new opportunities for collaboration, mutual support, and growth.

“We are thrilled to see Paula recognized for this truly unique opportunity alongside dedicated and innovative public health leaders in Wisconsin and across the U.S.,” said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson. “Paula’s commitment to the core mission of public health and her spirit of innovation, collaboration, and partnership are unmatched. We are excited to know her work and ideas will be shared more broadly through this opportunity and look forward to the new concepts and strategies she will bring back to Wisconsin from her colleagues in this select group of leaders.”

Tran has been with DHS since 2021. Prior to this role, she advanced public health and health equity efforts in a variety of agencies, including as director for the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s Mobilizing Action Toward Community Health (MATCH) group, assistant director at the Wisconsin Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies, and the Transform Wisconsin health equity coordinator at the Wisconsin Clearinghouse for Prevention Resources. She holds a Master of Public Health degree and Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“I’m honored to join this distinguished group of public health leaders who share my passion for and commitment to public health,” said Tran. “I have spent my career—at the community level, in academia, and in government—highlighting the connection between community conditions and health outcomes and building relationships that work collectively to increase equitable opportunities for thriving. I look forward to partnering with and learning from similarly focused colleagues nationwide.”

In addition to Tran, the program’s honorees include individuals representing state, local, and territorial health departments; colleges and universities; nonprofit organizations; and the private sector. Honorees from Wisconsin include Tran, as well as Katarina Grande from Public Health Madison & Dane County and Treemanisha Stewart from Sauk County Health Department.

For more information about the 40 Under 40 in Public Health, including a full list of honorees, visit the de Beaumont Foundation website.