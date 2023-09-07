Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Size Soars as Cybersecurity Concerns Intensify | Growing at CAGR of 24.3%

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size Share

Fraud detection & prevention market driven by rising cyber threats, regulatory compliance, AI adoption, and digitalization demands.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fraud detection and prevention market was valued at $29.46 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $252.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Fraud detection and prevention systems are software applications, which are used to provide analytical solutions for detection and prevention of fraud in future. The surge in fraudulent activities globally is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of fraud detection and prevention market forecast. The introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing is expected to contribute toward high adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in small and large enterprises.

On the basis of organizational size, the large enterprises segment dominated the fraud detection and prevention market size in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by the large enterprises such as greater resources and data availability. Large enterprises generally have more financial resources to invest in robust fraud detection and prevention systems, which further drives the demand for large enterprises within several sectors.

However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness about fraud detection and prevention methods drive the growth of the market. In addition, it provides flexibility & scalability to boost business processes, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the fraud detection and prevention market size in 2022 for the fraud detection and prevention market, as this region has been at the forefront of technological advancements, including the development and adoption of fraud detection and prevention technologies. The widespread adoption of digital platforms and online transactions in this region increases the risk of fraud, leading to a higher demand for effective fraud detection and prevention solutions. Thus, anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing internet penetration, smartphone adoption, and e-commerce activities are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth promising opportunities for the fraud detection and prevention industry. With a substantial increase in online transactions due to people staying at home, the volume of digital transactions has surged. Unfortunately, this surge has also resulted in a rise in fraudulent activities such as phishing scams, identity theft, and payment fraud. In response, the fraud detection and prevention industry has seized the moment to develop innovative technologies and tools that can protect businesses and individuals from these threats.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one notable opportunity for the fraud detection and prevention industry lies in the advancement of machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence models. These cutting-edge technologies have the capability to analyze massive amounts of data in real-time, enabling the detection of patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activity. This proactive approach empowers businesses and financial institutions to identify and prevent fraud before it occurs. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cybersecurity services presents another valuable opportunity. As more businesses transition their operations online, their susceptibility to cyber-attacks rises exponentially. The fraud detection and prevention industry is well-positioned to cater to this demand, providing businesses with the necessary expertise and tools to safeguard their digital assets.

The major key players operating in the fraud detection and prevention market analysis are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Precisely Holding LLC, and LexisNexis. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the fraud detection and prevention industry globally.

