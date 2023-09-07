Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.70%: Straits Research

The global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.70% during the forecast period (2022-2030), The power semiconductors segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.60% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GaN semiconductor devices have a higher power density, switch frequency, and power efficiency than silicon devices. Compared to its contemporaries, gallium arsenide, and silicon, GaN has grown in popularity due to several benefits, such as the lack of cooling requirements and low cost. It is also anticipated that demand for GaN technology will increase over the forecast period for applications such as LiDAR, wireless charging, data centers, and other semiconductor-based ones.

Advancements in Genetic Engineering Technology Drives the Global Market

GaN semiconductor technology has made considerable advancements over the past few years. Diodes' performance has dramatically improved thanks to GaN semiconductors, and their production costs have dropped significantly. Industry players increasingly focus on developing cutting-edge GaN technology, including Toshiba Corporation, GaN Systems, and Efficient Power Conversion Corporation. The trend is predicted to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. For instance, Toshiba Corporation developed a gate dielectric process technique to reduce variations in GaN power device properties, such as the threshold voltage, and boost their dependability. Many research organizations, including the Air Force Research Laboratory, Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, and Helmholtz Association, are also concentrating on the advancement of GaN technology.

Rising Usage of GaN in 5G Infrastructure Creates Tremendous Opportunities

GaN is anticipated to be employed in 5G network applications in other countries, specifically small cells requiring higher frequencies and affordable installation. The primary goal of telecom service providers is to offer networks with increased capacity, decreased latency, and a connection that is everywhere. Another topic of importance for telecom carriers is the effectiveness of 5G infrastructure in terms of power efficiency, data speeds, latency, and traffic capacity.

Telecom goliaths like Nokia and AT&T are actively pursuing the increased use of GaN in 5G infrastructure, including base stations, transmitters, and data centers. GaN devices are also suitable for use in the infrastructure of the 5G network because of their improved drain efficiency. Compared to LDMOS devices, GaN devices have a drain efficiency of roughly 60% instead of less than 50%.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2021 USD 1.75 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 11.03 billion CAGR 21.70% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Component, By Wafer Size, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Cree, Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, NexgenPowerSystems, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation Key Market Opportunities Rising Usage of GaN in 5G Infrastructure Key Market Drivers Advancements in Genetic Engineering Technology

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.35% over the projection period. The GaN Initiative for Grid Applications (GIGA) Project was started in 2009 by the Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The project's primary objective was to develop power electronic devices using gallium nitride-on-silicon (GaNonSi) technology, including solid-state transformers, fault current limiters, inverters, and power flow controllers. These methods improved the ability of an electric grid to absorb, control, and redirect power reroute.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.20%, during the forecast period. Due to the growing speed of technological innovation and the resulting demand for practical and high-performance R.F. components, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific regional industry will grow at the quickest rate of any regional market over the projected period. Countries like China and Japan are the region's top consumer electronics makers, including LED display devices, cellphones, and game consoles. This is a critical factor in the growth of the local market. In addition, the growing defense budgets in countries like China, India, and South Korea have increased the demand for dependable communication equipment. This need is expected to drive the market for R.F. devices based on GaN. The massive increase in the adoption of wireless electronic devices and the extensive telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region are further factors driving the market.

Key Highlights

The global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market size is projected to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.70% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the product , the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into GaN radio frequency devices, Opto-semiconductors, and power semiconductors. The power semiconductors segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.60% during the forecast period.

, the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into GaN radio frequency devices, Opto-semiconductors, and power semiconductors. The power semiconductors segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on components , the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into the transistor, diode, rectifier, power IC, and others. The power IC segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.45% during the forecast period.

, the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into the transistor, diode, rectifier, power IC, and others. The power IC segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on wafer size , the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch. The 6-inch segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period.

, the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch. The 6-inch segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, healthcare, information and communication technology, industrial and power, and others. The information and communication segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.55% during the forecast period.

, the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is bifurcated into automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, healthcare, information and communication technology, industrial and power, and others. The information and communication segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.35% over the projection period.

The global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market’s major players are

Cree, Inc. Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Fujitsu Ltd. GaN Systems Infineon Technologies AG NexgenPowerSystems NXP Semiconductor Qorvo, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated Toshiba Corporation.

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

By Components

Transistor

Diode

Rectifier

Power IC

Others

By Wafer Size

2-inch

4-inch

6-inch

8-inch

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare

Information and Communication Technology

Industrial and Power

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Market News

In October 2022, NXP unveiled the OrangeBox controller for auto connectivity and security. The NXP OrangeBox development platform can combine a vehicle's wired and wireless connectivity options into a single connectivity domain controller. These solutions might use radio, Wi-Fi, secure car access, V2X, and other technologies.

News Media

Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 21.70%

Global RF GaN (Radio-Frequency Gallium Nitride) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.3% by 2031.

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Gallium Nitride Market : Gallium Nitride Market: Information by Product (Opto-semiconductors, Power Semiconductors), Component (Transistor, Diode, Power), Wafer Size (2-inch, 4-inch), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Compound Semiconductor Market : Compound Semiconductor Market: Information by Type (III-V Compound Semiconductors), Deposition Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition), Product (Power Semiconductor), Application (I.T), and Regions-Forecast Till 2031

Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market : Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market: Information by Application (Foundry, Integrated Device Manufacturer and Memory Manufacturers), and Region – Forecast till 2031

Power Semiconductor Market : Power Semiconductor Market: Information by Component (Discrete, Module, Power Integrated Circuits), End-user Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication), and Region — Forecast till 2030

