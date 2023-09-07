BeyondSpring to Participate in the R.W. Baird’s 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using a groundbreaking technology platform for drug discovery and developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced that management will present and participate in the R.W. Baird’s 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, taking place on September 12 to 13, 2023 in New York City.

The presentation will be accessible on BeyondSpring’s website on the Events & Presentations page following the conclusion of the conference.

About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, as a direct anti-cancer agent in various cancer indications and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Its pipeline also includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets. Additionally, BeyondSpring’s subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, leverages a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform and has an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Learn more by visiting https://beyondspringpharma.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

