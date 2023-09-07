Worksport Announces Strong Solar Panel Supply Partner for SOLIS, Focusing On Bringing SOLIS Solar Cover and COR Battery System To Market

West Seneca, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) is elated to announce that it has found a top-tier solar panel provider for its highly anticipated SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover. This partner is renowned for their state-of-the-art solar panels and underlying technology. A supply partner will help set a new standard in renewable energy tech for vehicles and to provide the most durable and highest quality flexible solar panels. With this supply partner for SOLIS, the Company is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainable technological solutions.



The sample solar panels presented to Worksport and tested in Worksport’s SOLIS Solar Cover epitomize resilience and innovation. Adhering to rigorous environmental and structural standards, these panels incorporate high-quality components for extended durability. Designed to withstand wind, water, and direct impact, they showcase versatility and resilience in all tested elements and extreme weather, use case scenarios. Featuring corrosion-resistant structures and a marine-engineered photovoltaic module with a long lifespan, they also boast UV resistance and superior flexibility. This top-tier partner underscores Worksport’s dedication to blending excellence with sustainability.

The SOLIS Solar Cover, complemented by the trailblazing COR battery system, has already piqued the interest of multiple automotive manufacturers, notably including Hyundai’s North American design, technology, and engineering division, as per an earlier press release. This game-changing innovation would not only augment the mileage of electric pickup trucks in synergy with Worksport but also empower conventional pickup trucks with solar-driven remote power. This energy, meticulously stored in the COR battery system, positions Worksport at the forefront of automotive green energy integration.

"Our relentless pursuit of excellence transcends product development. By aligning with the best solar panel provider in the industry, we aim to offer our consumers unparalleled energy efficiency and usability. The SOLIS Solar Cover is not just a product, but a movement towards a greener future," highlighted CEO Steven Rossi at Worksport.

In the wake of launching hard-folding tonneau cover production at Worksport’s U.S. manufacturing facility, as recently reported, coupled with millions of dollars in initial purchase orders, the Company is on a trajectory of exponential growth. Bolstered by encouraging revenue figures, Worksport is now focused on enhancing production line efficiency. The Company’s ambitious roadmap includes the expansion of the facility with additional assembly lines, thus providing an opportunity to expand its production capabilities and solidify its revenue growth prospects.

Investors can anticipate comprehensive updates as rigorous tests are conducted to ensure SOLIS’s unparalleled quality and performance. With a laser focus on propelling the SOLIS Solar Cover and the COR battery system into production, Worksport has a strong position in the sustainable automotive solution space. Worksport will keep investors informed regarding this prospective collaboration as panel testing progresses.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

