Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces RECCE® Trademark Registered in Vietnam, Strengthening Global IP Portfolio

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce it has been issued a trademark registration for RECCE® from the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, strengthening the Company’s global intellectual property (IP) portfolio.



The International Trademark Registration No. 1289603 has been formally assigned to the International Bureau (World Intellectual Property Organization), classified under Class 5 for antibiotics, antibiotics for human use, and pharmaceutical preparations, namely mixed antibiotic preparations.

“We are thrilled to receive this newly awarded trademark in Vietnam, further strengthening Recce’s intellectual property portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “This trademark is a welcomed advance and will support our ongoing fight against the global health threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.”

In 2020, Vietnam’s pharmaceutical market was valued at approximately $10 billion, doubling in value since 2015, with the projected value reaching $16.1 billion in 2026.1 Antibiotic resistance in Vietnam is amongst the highest in the world.2 Last resort antibiotics such as carbapenems or colistin are used frequently in intensive care units of large hospitals in Vietnam, which drives bacterial pathogens to develop resistance, eventually rendering them immune to common treatments.3

This trademark builds upon RECCE® registrations in the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, such as the United States, Israel, China, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Europe.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a new class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 9256 2571

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media & Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media (USA)

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investor Relations (USA & EU)

Guillame van Renterghem

LifeSci Advisors

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

1 Vietnam’s growing Pharmaceutical Industry

2 Action Intervention to Tackle Antibiotic Resistance: Experiences From Northern Vietnam

3 University of Oxford: Tackling the super bug threat in Vietnam