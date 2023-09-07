Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,028 in the last 365 days.

Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), a commercial-stage ophthalmic technology company commercializing Mydcombi™ (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray for mydriasis) and developing the Optejet® device for use both in connection with its own drug-device therapeutic product candidates for presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced management will deliver a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place on September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: On-Demand
Available: Beginning Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00am ET
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/002ac4ec-0d8d-4aa9-8c0f-c72b5bec025d

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at the conference should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print therapeutics based on its Optejet platform. Eyenovia is currently focused on the commercialization of Mydcombi (tropicamide+phenylephrine ophthalmic spray) for mydriasis, as well as the ongoing late-stage development of medications in the Optejet device for presbyopia and myopia progression (partnered with Bausch+Lomb). For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Norbert Lowe
Vice President, Commercial Operations
Eyenovia
nlowe@eyenovia.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more