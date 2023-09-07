GPS Bike Computer Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Garmin, Wahoo Fitness, Bryton
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global GPS Bike Computer Market Study Forecast till 2029.

HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global GPS Bike Computer Market Study Forecast till 2029. This GPS Bike Computer market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Million) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the GPS Bike Computer market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Garmin (United States), Wahoo Fitness (United States), Bryton (Taiwan), Lezyne (United States), Polar (Finland), Cateye (Japan), Sigma Sport (Germany), Hammerhead (United States), Stages Cycling (United States), Mio (Taiwan). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Magellan (United States), Cycliq (Australia), Pioneer Electronics (Japan), Xplova (Taiwan), Bryton (Taiwan), Wahoo Fitness (United States), CatEye (Japan), Beeline (United Kingdom), Topeak (Taiwan), SRM (Germany). etc.
Market Snapshot
The GPS bike computer market is a segment within the broader fitness and outdoor sports technology industry. GPS bike computers are devices specifically designed for cyclists to track and monitor various aspects of their rides, including route mapping, speed, distance, heart rate, and other performance metrics. These devices have gained popularity among both recreational and competitive cyclists.
The Global GPS Bike Computer market was valued at USD 542.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 768 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global GPS Bike Computer market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Mapping, Non-mapping, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Athletics and Sports, Fitness and Commuting, Recreational/Leisure. The Mapping segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
GPS Bike Computer Market Trends
• Integration of Mapping and Navigation followed by Touchscreen and Smartphone-Like Interfaces are some of the trends in GPS Bike Computer market.
GPS Bike Computer Market Drivers
• Rising Interest in Cycling and Technological Advancements are some of the drivers in GPS Bike Computer market.
Research Objective
• To define and describe the GPS Bike Computer segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the GPS Bike Computer by value in USD Million.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the GPS Bike Computer and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global GPS Bike Computer Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of GPS Bike Computer excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall GPS Bike Computer market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand GPS Bike Computer market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
