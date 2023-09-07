Arcimoto to Unveil New Tap Variation of the MUV at the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival, Sept. 9-10

The vehicle designed with Gwynndustries Inc. is the first vehicle in a new partnership between the two companies

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, ultra-efficient small footprint electric vehicles for moving people and things, today announced it will showcase a new variation of the MUV (Modular Utility Vehicle) at the Del Mar Wine + Food festival this weekend, Sept. 9-10. Attendees can experience the custom MUV at the Gwynn Foods . and AleSmith booth #13, located in the Locally Made Zone.



The all-new MUV variation, equipped with an enclosed cargo box to house a cold keg, tap system and two tap handles, showcases one of the numerous applications of the vehicle. The all-electric MUV, built on the company’s flagship FUV platform, provides optimal performance for industrial, commercial and ground support applications for customers who need to move goods, materials, supplies and equipment reliably, quietly and sustainably.

“We purpose built the MUV to be versatile and we’re thrilled to unveil one of the many variations the platform has to offer,” said Chris Dawson, Chief Executive Officer, Arcimoto. “It has been a pleasure collaborating with the legendary Gwynn family to bring this unique product to the market. This is just the beginning of an amazing partnership with Gwynndustries and we’re excited to continue to work together to drive our shared mission.”

The modified MUV, specifically designed with Gwynndustries, marks the launch of Arcimoto’s partnership with the Gwynn family. Arcimoto and Gwynndustries plan to collaborate on additional other purposeful activations and vehicle designs to promote Arcimoto’s right-sized, small footprint vehicle offerings and drive awareness to Gwynndustries’ commitment to providing sustainable solutions and educational resources to Southern California communities.

“Gwynndustries is proud to join forces with Arcimoto in a creative way to build awareness on the steps we can take together to lower the carbon footprint during our daily drive,” said Dr. Alicia Gwynn, President of the Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation. “We have teamed up on a series of events and campaigns to educate the public to rethink how we drive, eat, shop and live by shifting towards a sustainable transportation system.”

In addition to the tap-modified MUV, Arcimoto plans to release a limited edition vehicle design to commemorate Tony Gwynn and his incredible achievements in the sport of baseball. The custom Gwynndustries MUV tap build is the first release of a series of special kits designed specifically for the MUV.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving and local delivery, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

