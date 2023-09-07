US Military Strengthens Commitment to Genasys Systems

Department of Defense announces $1.6 million in follow on LRAD orders

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in protective communications systems and solutions, today announced new Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) orders valued at $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). These orders will deliver LRAD-1950XLs to the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) in Europe, LRAD 360-XT mobile communications trailers to the U.S. Navy in Africa, and various spares to Navy units in the United States.



The LRAD-1950XL is Genasys’ most powerful LRAD with a range of up to 5,000 meters in ideal conditions. The LRAD 360-XT is a rapidly deployable, mobile mass notification system that is integrated into a fully self-contained, ruggedized trailer with rechargeable batteries, solar panels, and satellite connectivity. Both systems broadcast clear instructions, warnings, and alert tones to effectively communicate and de-escalate potentially dangerous situations.

“These orders are the latest in our long-standing partnership with the U.S. military,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Since 2005, we have supplied the DOD with more than 5,000 LRAD systems and they have become an integral part of military communications protocols. Combat tested and proven over time, LRAD is unmatched when it comes to setting the standard for long-range communication and scalable, escalation of force.”

Genasys LRAD systems are deployed in more than 100 countries and 500 U.S cities in diverse applications, including public safety, law enforcement, defense, border and homeland security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, emergency management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications Solutions and Systems, designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” The company provides the Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as Genasys Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®) that deliver directed, audible voice messages with intelligible vocal clarity from close range to 5,500 meters. Genasys serves state and local governmental agencies, and education (SLED); enterprise organizations in critical sectors such as oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, and automotive; and federal governments and the military. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have diverse applications, including emergency warning and mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, and automated detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. Today Genasys protects over 70 million people globally and is used in more than 100 countries, including more than 500 cities, counties, and states in the U.S. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments, and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of epidemics or pandemics, geopolitical conflict, and other events that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

